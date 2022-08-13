WATCH: Bills' Kaiir Elam makes big third-down stop vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills did not play any starters on their offense against the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener.

That was not exactly the case on defense.

The Bills put out some potential starters there, including first-round rookie Kaiir Elam. It only took Elam one series to make a big play.

The Colts ended up going three-and-out despite playing their starters on offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan looked toward second-round rookie receiver Alec Pierce to convert on a slant and it was a nicely placed pass.

Too bad Elam got his hand in perfect positioning to record the first pass breakup of his NFL preseason career.

Check out Elam’s effort below: