3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina Andras
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Sheriff’s boat assists in man overboard call Sunday
FALMOUTH – At approximately 14:00, the Barnstable Sheriff’s Office vessel S-300 heard a relayed distress call from M/V Grenada, reporting a Man Overboard. No detailed location was immediately available as the reporting party was not familiar with the area, saying only that he was near Cuttyhunk, and was rebooting his chart plotter to obtain a […] The post Sheriff’s boat assists in man overboard call Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
TWO MISSING JUMPERS FROM “JAWS BRIDGE” IN EDGARTOWN
[MSP MEDIA STATEMENT] At midnight State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping. State Police mobilized marine and air assets to respond. Local police and firefighters searched for the men until approximately 3:30 AM. The State Police Marine Unit transported State Police divers to the island to resume the search this morning. The MSP Air Wing also has responded. Search operations by MSP and local units are ongoing. Officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge, the bridge is located on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. Updates will be provided when appropriate. The post TWO MISSING JUMPERS FROM “JAWS BRIDGE” IN EDGARTOWN first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
The shifting sea reshapes a neighborhood on Nantucket
There is a neighborhood at the far eastern end of Nantucket called Codfish Park. Most of the cottages here are tiny — cozy, a realtor might say — shingles situated right in the sand. Codfish Park began its life as a public beach, a place that virtually washed away in the October Gale of 1841. By the 1880s, sand accreted, the beach built back up. I give tours of this area to visitors and it is hard for them to imagine that there was a time where there was no there there. You live along the shoreline long enough and you begin to understand that the sea isn’t always going to stay on its side of the line.
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
Ferry Breakdown Sows Weekend Chaos
A mechanical failure aboard the Steamship Authority’s M/V Nantucket Saturday morning led to travel delays and confusion on both sides of Vineyard Sound. “We had a rather chaotic two days going between the Vineyard and Woods Hole,” said James Malkin, who represents the Island on the boat line board of governors, at the board’s online monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip
FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors, said that they recently issued a request […] The post Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man
Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Yarmouth Police announce Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon will be next Chief
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police send congratulations to Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon on being selected to replace Chief Frank Frederickson who is retiring on October 31st. The Yarmouth Selectboard unanimously selected Kevin at tonight’s meeting. The process to select the Chief began in June and involved a resume review and skills assessment of Deputy Chief Lennon, […] The post Yarmouth Police announce Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon will be next Chief appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
Town of Barnstable announces 55+ Community Safety Day
HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable, Barnstable Police, and the five Fire Districts would like to invite YOU to participate in our first ever “55+ COMMUNITY SAFETY DAY on September 22 nd from 11 am 2 pm What is 55+ Community Safety Day? This event will bring fun, educational, and safety resources to our Communities […] The post Town of Barnstable announces 55+ Community Safety Day appeared first on CapeCod.com.
