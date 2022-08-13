Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty .

According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online until Sunday at midnight.

The “Team Lillis” designs can be purchased in youth, adult and tall sizes. They are each priced at $15 per shirt.

Lillis was hospitalized last week after being shot in the face during a traffic stop, and is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” following the incident.

As of Saturday, the fundraiser has raised almost $6,000.



