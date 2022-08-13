Read full article on original website
Related
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
A groundbreaking power-generating system delivers electricity to an Air Force Base electrical grid
The Sandia team attempted connecting their new system to the grid. The method has so far succeeded in adding 10 kilowatts to the grid. Researchers were inspired by elevators to create the system. They are now trying to get it to function at higher temperatures. For the first time ever,...
This Simple Hack Will Change The Way You Clean Window Blinds
Window blinds are a popular choice for many homeowners, however, they can be tough to keep clean. this simple hack will change the way you clean your blinds.
Fact or fiction: Does cold water boil faster? Water's boiling point explained.
Cold water does not boil faster. Water boils when it reaches its boiling point of 212 degrees Fahrenheit, 100 degrees Celsius or 373 degrees Kelvin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
What Washing Your Laundry In Cold Water Will Do To Your Clothes
There are many benefits to washing your clothes in cold water over hot water. Here's what washing your laundry in cold water will do to your clothes.
The Fastest Repair For Loose Springs In Your Sofa
If you've noticed that your sofa doesn't feel as comfortable as usual, then it probably needs some attention, Here's the fastest repair for loose springs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techeblog.com
Engineers Transform Old Tire Rubber Into New Greener and Lighter Concrete
Engineers from RMIT University have found a way to transform old tire rubber into a greener and lighter concrete that aims to reduce manufacturing as well transportation costs significantly. Concrete typically consists of coarse aggregate and by replacing all of this with used tire rubber, the consumption of natural resources can be significantly reduced.
How To Properly Fold A Bath Towel
Folding your laundry is one of the more menial but essential household chores. On that note, here's how you can properly fold a bath towel to save space.
What Is A Bidet Toilet Seat And Do You Need One In Your Home?
If recurring national toilet paper shortages have left you on guard, you're probably wondering about the often raved about bidet toilet seat.
What Is A Double-Paned Window And Do You Have Them?
Most people don't replace their windows very often, so it is hard to know what is the best product for you. What is a double-paned window and do you have them?
New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper
Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
5 Reasons Why Your Garage Door Isn't Closing
A garage door may fail to close for reasons spanning from dead batteries to misaligned tracks. We delve deeper and offer the best ways to fix these issues.
Fertilizing the oceans with iron could help remove a gigaton of carbon dioxide per year
Scientists suggest we could fertilize the world's oceans with iron to fight climate change. Iron would lead to phytoplankton blooms, which would help to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. One "very conservative" estimate suggests a gigaton of carbon dioxide could be removed per year with this method. Scientists...
How To Repair Your Flickering Lightbulbs
If your lightbulbs are flickering, it could be something as easy as changing out the lightbulb, but it could also be a bigger issue. Here are the details.
insideevs.com
Magicycle’s Commuter E-Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Urban Mobility
As technology advances, the prices of electric bicycles have dropped drastically, while in contrast, their features have become more premium and impressive. Of course, this is also attributed to the outsourcing of production to countries like China. Unsurprisingly, many new manufacturers have sprung up from China, and are now taking the budget-focused e-bike segment by storm.
Apple Insider
Bluetti's AC500 solar station can help you beat power outages
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Bluetti's second-generation modular power station, the AC500, could be just what you need to keep your Macs and the rest of your home running smoothly during a power outage, or for some applications, going completely off-grid.
House Digest
New York, NY
60K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0