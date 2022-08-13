ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solar Power

#Attic Fan
yankodesign.com

This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors

Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Solar Power
techeblog.com

Engineers Transform Old Tire Rubber Into New Greener and Lighter Concrete

Engineers from RMIT University have found a way to transform old tire rubber into a greener and lighter concrete that aims to reduce manufacturing as well transportation costs significantly. Concrete typically consists of coarse aggregate and by replacing all of this with used tire rubber, the consumption of natural resources can be significantly reduced.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper

Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display

The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
CARS
insideevs.com

Magicycle's Commuter E-Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Urban Mobility

As technology advances, the prices of electric bicycles have dropped drastically, while in contrast, their features have become more premium and impressive. Of course, this is also attributed to the outsourcing of production to countries like China. Unsurprisingly, many new manufacturers have sprung up from China, and are now taking the budget-focused e-bike segment by storm.
BICYCLES
Apple Insider

Bluetti's AC500 solar station can help you beat power outages

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Bluetti's second-generation modular power station, the AC500, could be just what you need to keep your Macs and the rest of your home running smoothly during a power outage, or for some applications, going completely off-grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
