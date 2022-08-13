IMAS prepares students for the upcoming school year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science and McAllen Public Utility are partnering together to prepare students and family members for the upcoming school year with their Back to School Blast Off event.

Children and family members will be able to participate in hands-on art and science activities, inquire at community booths and tables, attend the planetarium presentations and receive free books and access a virtual Webb expert panel in celebration of the James Webb space telescope’s first images.

The event will be on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at IMAS, located at 1900 W. Nolana Ave in McAllen.

For further information on the event and the museum, visit theimasonline.org.

