ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is offering services ahead of the closure of Coronado Park. The city surveyed more than 100 homeless people at the park to see what, if any assistance they need. Mayor Tim Keller announced the park would close this month. The city says they have sent staff to the […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 23 HOURS AGO