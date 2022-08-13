ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 17

Norma J Parker
2d ago

Voters elect those who will not enforce laws that benefit a civilized society....we are "devolving" into a Third World society...

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

Provide a space where homeless can set up a camp in an area allotted to keep homeless in. Provide some kind of human care. Yes, it will cost $, but over all, it will keep everyone safe and free of a mess. Humans needs are important, and people also need private properties safe. There is a solution other than closing one camp down and shifting to another sight. A lot of homeless people are mentally ill, some are unresponsive to the system. Some just have no where to go and some are down on their luck. There is always a way to solve a problem. A little insight on how to take care of those with less means can go a long ways.

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Society
visitalbuquerque.org

Labor Day Weekend Events in Albuquerque

Discover fun events in Albuquerque during Labor Day Weekend! From September 2 to September 5, there is something for everyone to celebrate. Experience the best Albuquerque has to offer for the holiday weekend. Explore Labor Day 2022 Events. Green Chile and Sunflower U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Company that turns waste into fuel opens in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A company that recycles plastic waste into usable fuel has a new home in Los Lunas. Plastik-Gas has created a process that uses technology to turn different types of plastics into six high-grade, high-quality fuels like gasoline and diesel, and do it all with minimal environmental impact — since the facility doesn’t […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Calvary Cemetery#Homelessness#Hazardous Waste#Bathing#Sunset
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Vista Grande sold to California firm

ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRQE News 13

Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar. Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Aguilar in June. Police say surveillance video shows Garcia walking through Coronado Park […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just two weeks into the new school year, and one school has already gone back to remote learning because of COVID-19. Parents are frustrated, but the school director says they are just following their ‘COVID Safe Practices’ plan. Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School (CCPS)...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe couple dies in Illinois plane crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Santa Fe couple died in a small aircraft crash in Hanna City, Illinois. The crash happened on Farmington Road as the aircraft descended. The plane missed vehicles in the roadway until it eventually crashed into a building. The pilot James Evanson was found conscious...
HANNA CITY, IL
wibailoutpeople.org

Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!

Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico

Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy