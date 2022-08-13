Voters elect those who will not enforce laws that benefit a civilized society....we are "devolving" into a Third World society...
Provide a space where homeless can set up a camp in an area allotted to keep homeless in. Provide some kind of human care. Yes, it will cost $, but over all, it will keep everyone safe and free of a mess. Humans needs are important, and people also need private properties safe. There is a solution other than closing one camp down and shifting to another sight. A lot of homeless people are mentally ill, some are unresponsive to the system. Some just have no where to go and some are down on their luck. There is always a way to solve a problem. A little insight on how to take care of those with less means can go a long ways.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Comments / 17