CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois began construction in the Spring of 2021 and is now getting closer to completion. The $12.2 million project which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site.

DUBOIS, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO