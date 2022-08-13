ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

WTAJ

‘4 Mick 4 The Game’ tournament underway in Hollidaysburg

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Five years ago, Mikayla Focht was killed in a tragic ATV accident, her parents are keeping her legacy alive with a softball tournament. The annual tournament, “4 Mick 4 The Game”, invites teams from the area to compete to honor Mikayla’s life at Legion Park. The game’s sponsors help bring four […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gritty Kimmel happy to be at Greensburg Central Catholic

You can keep your entitlement. If you want something, you earn it. Roughly, these are the philosophies Ryan Kimmel lives by and seeks to perpetuate on and off the football field. The hard-hitting senior at Greensburg Central Catholic has brought a blue-collar work ethic and no-nonsense approach to the Centurions,...
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
ALTOONA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’

A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Oklahoma Elementary renovation are close to being finished

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois began construction in the Spring of 2021 and is now getting closer to completion. The $12.2 million project which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site.
DUBOIS, PA
playpennsylvania.com

State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay

The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Exploration and photography event set for Cresson Sanatorium and Prison

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Big House Produce is bringing special photography and exploration events to the Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Starting on Friday, Aug. 19, a historical audio tour and paranormal audio tour will get underway, along with free-range exploration. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the audio tours […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride

A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Summer lovin’ food truck festival happening in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for some yummy food truck food and something fun for the family? Well starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival get’s underway. The festival will feature free games, pie eating contests, prizes and more. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks available […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man breaks leg in Cedar Creek Park accident

A man was rescued after breaking his leg in a fall on Sunday afternoon at Westmoreland County’s Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township. The unidentified man was hiking the Gorge Trail when the accident happened, according to the Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook page. The post said RCFD units were dispatched for a rescue along with crews from Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire dept. pounces into action to save family pet

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A CAT-astrophe was adverted when the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to rescue one family member from a tree. After being stuck in a tree for over 12 hours, the McElheny family’s pet cat finally got all four paws on the ground and back to the children. The […]
BLANDBURG, PA
WTAJ

Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
DUBOIS, PA

