d9and10sports.com
Moniteau Girls, Grove City Boys Earns Wins Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
FOXBURG, Pa. – Moniteau’s Mariska Shunk shot a 46 to earn medalist honors and lead her team to a first-place finish in Tuesday’s KSAC Mega Match at Foxburg Country club. Also for Moniteau, Emma Covert shot a 50 and Autumn Stewart a 52. Kendall Findlay shot a...
‘4 Mick 4 The Game’ tournament underway in Hollidaysburg
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Five years ago, Mikayla Focht was killed in a tragic ATV accident, her parents are keeping her legacy alive with a softball tournament. The annual tournament, “4 Mick 4 The Game”, invites teams from the area to compete to honor Mikayla’s life at Legion Park. The game’s sponsors help bring four […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gritty Kimmel happy to be at Greensburg Central Catholic
You can keep your entitlement. If you want something, you earn it. Roughly, these are the philosophies Ryan Kimmel lives by and seeks to perpetuate on and off the football field. The hard-hitting senior at Greensburg Central Catholic has brought a blue-collar work ethic and no-nonsense approach to the Centurions,...
First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
Is State College oversaturated with Penn State student housing? Officials share concerns
“We still have roughly the same number of students in our community, but development is drawing more and more of them to this downtown, concentrated area.”
cranberryeagle.com
Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’
A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
WTAJ
Oklahoma Elementary renovation are close to being finished
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois began construction in the Spring of 2021 and is now getting closer to completion. The $12.2 million project which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site.
playpennsylvania.com
State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay
The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
Exploration and photography event set for Cresson Sanatorium and Prison
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Big House Produce is bringing special photography and exploration events to the Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Starting on Friday, Aug. 19, a historical audio tour and paranormal audio tour will get underway, along with free-range exploration. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the audio tours […]
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
WTAJ
Altoona church sees uptick in people at food pantries, all are welcome
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local church that has food pantries for families has seen an uptick in people and it wants to remind everyone that it’s open for the entire community. The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona says it’s seeing more regular families at its food pantries, especially...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
Summer lovin’ food truck festival happening in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for some yummy food truck food and something fun for the family? Well starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival get’s underway. The festival will feature free games, pie eating contests, prizes and more. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks available […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man breaks leg in Cedar Creek Park accident
A man was rescued after breaking his leg in a fall on Sunday afternoon at Westmoreland County’s Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township. The unidentified man was hiking the Gorge Trail when the accident happened, according to the Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook page. The post said RCFD units were dispatched for a rescue along with crews from Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services.
CBS News
PennDOT now accepting applications for Winter Maintenance Program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may still have the rest of summer and all of the fall to go, PennDOT is looking ahead to winter. They're taking applications for the winter maintenance program in Fayette, Green, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Those jobs include truck operators, mechanics, and radio dispatchers. You can...
Fire dept. pounces into action to save family pet
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A CAT-astrophe was adverted when the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to rescue one family member from a tree. After being stuck in a tree for over 12 hours, the McElheny family’s pet cat finally got all four paws on the ground and back to the children. The […]
Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
