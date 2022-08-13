Read full article on original website
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural...
Teen Charged With Assault Amid Investigation Into Shots Fired At Bel Air Pool: Sheriff
Some Maryland residents enjoying the recent spell of cooler weather in the region got a scare on Monday night when gunshots seemingly rang out at the Fountain Green Swim Club in Harford County. Members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to the Bel Air pool at approximately 9:15...
Nottingham MD
Robbery reported in White Marsh, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported on Monday. Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on August 15, an individual broke into a residence in the 5400-block of Cynthia Terrace (21206) via a basement door and stole a PlayStation 5. At around noon on August 15,...
Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
7-Eleven Robbed in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A Glen Burnie 7-Eleven was robbed and police are now searching...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
Woman Killed In Hit-Run Magothy River Boat Crash
A 48-year-old Maryland man has been charged in a hit-and-run boat crash that left a 63-year-old woman dead last month, according to the Associated Press. Police believe Brownell Edds, Jr., of Cape Saint Claire, was operating the boat that struck Laura Slattery and her husband, of Pasadena, while watching fireworks on the Magothy River July 3.
Police Identify Victims in Double Fatal Crash in Halethorpe
Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision...
Nottingham MD
Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
Former C.P. Crane Power Station to be imploded Friday
The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters to be imploded this Friday. There will be several road closures.
41-Year-Old Man Struck in Brooklyn Park Shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded for...
Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
Baltimore Killer Surrenders Himself, Charged With First-Degree Murder
An accused killer is in custody after surrendering himself to Baltimore police, authorities say. Daquan Gilliard, 24, surrendered himself to investigators on Monday, Aug. 15 in connection to the murder of Travon Johnson, 27, according to Baltimore police. Johnson was shot multiple times in the 2400 block of Kermit Court...
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
WTOP
Fort Washington man killed in suspected road rage incident, police say
Prince George’s County police are looking for the killer of a driver who was shot to death Sunday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a suspected case of road rage. Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:25 p.m. Sunday evening when 51-year-old Terrance Koonce of Fort Washington was involved in a minor vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Saint Barnabas Road.
Wbaltv.com
Group of boys sought after BB gun fired at theft victim in Annapolis mall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for seven boys in connection with a theft and firing of a BB gun Friday night inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall. County police said officers were called around 7 p.m. to the mall, where a group of seven boys between the ages of 11 and 16 approached a group of three boys. Police said one of the boys from the larger group asked to see another boy's sunglasses.
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing For Days In Harford County
Concerns are mounting for friends and family of a teenage girl who has been missing for several days in Maryland. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to track down 16-year-old Haylee Addair, who has been missing since approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Kingsville.
Wbaltv.com
Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club
BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
School resource officer was at scene of quadruple shooting in Hamilton
BALTIMORE -- WJZ is learning exclusive new details about a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition. Our WJZ team has been working on this story since the early morning hours Sunday when the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Harford Road in Hamilton.The frantic radio transmissions that started around 1:45 a.m. depicted the level of urgency. "We need more units here, we need more medics," one first responder could be heard saying. Another urged fellow first responders to cut off access to the street as emergency personnel tried...
