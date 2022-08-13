Hollywood has long had issues with paying men and women the same amount, and it looks like we have yet another example in the form of the Jurassic World franchise. In a recent interview with Insider, series star Bryce Dallas Howard said that her reported salary for Fallen Kingdom, the second movie in the trilogy, was wildly off the mark, even though it was already reported to be lower than her co-star Chris Pratt's.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO