Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
‘Our Man From Jersey’s Alice Lee To Co-Produce & Star In Comedic Thriller ‘Samson’ From Director Ruth Du
EXCLUSIVE: Alice Lee (Our Man from Jersey) is set to co-produce and star in the darkly comedic thriller Samson, from director Ruth Du (The Deadliest Lie). She’ll be joined in the indie’s ensemble by Will Brittain (Blow the Man Down), Emilio Garcia Sanchez (The Society) and newcomer Ryan Dance. The film written by Du and David Harry Yoon follows a recently broken up couple (Lee and Dance) who are forced to work together when they are kidnapped by two masked men (Brittain and Sanchez). Pic’s producers are Ashlee Cohen and Claire Brooks. Lee recently wrapped a role alongside Mark Wahlberg and Halle...
When's the Release Date for 'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental'?
After three John Wick films and an upcoming fourth installment — which is set to release in 2023 — the franchise is welcoming a miniseries into the universe. The three-part series The Continental will act as a prequel to the neo-noir action flick, taking place in the underbelly of New York City circa 1975. And while nearly everyone adores Keanu Reeves, his titular assassin won't be the star of The Continental.
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Episode 9 Reveals 2 People Lied About Their Identities
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Episode 9 uncovered the true identities of two people who have been lying about who they were.
The 'She-Hulk' Series Sees the Return of the Abomination — Here's a Refresher on Who He Is
The new Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reaches wide across the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to its characters. The series will feature bottom-of-the-barrel comics characters, long-awaited reappearances of heroes from the far reaches of the Marvel shows formerly of Netflix, and the return of villains from the very beginning of the film franchise. Before the likes of Thanos and Agatha Harkness, there was the Abomination.
Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' Salary Is Now Part of a Disparity Controversy
Hollywood has long had issues with paying men and women the same amount, and it looks like we have yet another example in the form of the Jurassic World franchise. In a recent interview with Insider, series star Bryce Dallas Howard said that her reported salary for Fallen Kingdom, the second movie in the trilogy, was wildly off the mark, even though it was already reported to be lower than her co-star Chris Pratt's.
'MultiVersus' Has a Whole Bunch of New Characters Joining the Roster in Season 1
After an impressive closed alpha and massively successful open beta, MultiVersus is now officially out with the launch of Season 1. The game's inaugural season began on Aug. 15 and is expected to last until mid-November. The update comes with patches for playable characters, a new Battle Pass with some exciting rewards, and perhaps most importantly, new characters to add to the cartoon kerfuffle.
