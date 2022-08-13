ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays

Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury

CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
Phillies have encouraging update on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies may be getting a major injury reinforcement back fairly soon based on the information they gave Sunday. Outfielder Bryce Harper is poised to take batting practice on Monday for the first time since he fractured his thumb in June. Manager Rob Thomson added that the next step after that will be to send Harper on a minor league rehab assignment.
