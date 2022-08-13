Read full article on original website
CNET
iOS 16 Supported Devices: Will Your iPhone Get the Future Update?
Apple's next major software update is iOS 16, and it'll bring several new big features to the iPhone, like editing and unsending text messages and better customization for your lock screen -- but not every iPhone user will get the chance to install it. iOS 16, which is expected to...
The Verge
Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free
Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
Why Do Disney Characters Wear Gloves All the Time? There's Actually a Good Reason
After nearly 100 years of classic cartoons and appearances, the designs for Disney characters are nothing short of iconic. From Mickey Mouse's red shorts and yellow shoes, Minnie Mouse's polka-dot dress with matching bow, and Goofy's silly green hat, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't recognize these time-honored toons based on their looks alone. But if there's one thing that we can't help but notice on Disney characters, it's those big white gloves.
Motley Fool
Did Disney Just Turn a Genius Move Into a Big Mistake?
Disney added more Disney+ subscribers than forecast, putting it ahead of Netflix. It's also launching an ad-supported version priced at only a slight discount to the ad-free one. Pushing viewers to pay for the ad-free version may backfire with an overall subscription decline. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
All of the Preorder Bonuses for 'Splatoon 3'
The Nintendo-exclusive Splatoon franchise is finally getting its third installment, and after much anticipation preorders for the game are now available at a variety of retailers. In this upcoming title, players will follow Agent 3 as she looks into the disappearance of different mammals on her planet. Along with an...
Samsung won't fool me a third time with the Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung has unleased its latest innovations in mobile tech. While there are some impressive bits this year, I was really excited about a next-generation Galaxy Watch. Unfortunately, I couldn't have been more let down.
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
TechCrunch
Snap says Snapchat+ now has 1 million subscribers, introduces new features
Last month, a report from Sensor Tower noted that Snap already registered $7.3 million in in-app revenue within 30 days of Snapchat+ launch — with the paid tier estimated to contribute more than $5 million of that sum. The analytics firm said that while the $3.99 monthly plan was a top choice, many folks also opted to get six-month or 12-month subscriptions priced at $21.99 and $39.99 respectively.
CNBC
'Avatar,' Spider-Man and Star Wars return to the big screen as summer box office winds down
Disney and Sony are rereleasing "Rogue One," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avatar" in domestic theaters in the coming weeks. The rereleases come as the box office ticket sales are down 30% compared to 2019 and there is 30% less product in movie theaters. Not only is there space on...
CNET
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Intentionally Out of Reach
At its Unpacked event last week, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable phone, which adds better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- which few consumers can likely afford. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
This Paint Company's Ad Has Been Called a "Total Disgrace" and "Misogynistic" by Viewers
OK, I never thought I’d be referring to a paint commercial as controversial, but, friends, there's a time and a place for everything. And a recent advert from U.K.-based paint company Crown Paints has folks so riled up that they're taking their grievances all the way to the Advertising Standards Authority.
'Better Call Saul' Is Over, but When Is Season 6 Going to be on Netflix?
As a prequel to one of the most beloved shows ever made, it was easy to be skeptical about whether Better Call Saul was going to be worthy of the Breaking Bad universe. Of course, those who watched the show know that it absolutely was, and are mourning the show now that it's aired its final episode. Those who watch the show on Netflix, though, are eagerly waiting for the final season to show up on the streamer.
The Verge
Now WhatsApp has a native app on Windows that works standalone
WhatsApp’s new app on Windows no longer requires you to link your phone to send, receive, and sync messages. An update on WhatsApp’s site reveals the refreshed Windows app is out of beta and available to download on the Microsoft Store. Previously, users on Windows had to download...
Can’t Wait to Edit or Unsend Text Messages? iOS 16 Is Around the Corner
With all the new features coming to an iPhone near you, Apple users wanna know: When will iOS 16 be released? Well, the good news is we’re only weeks away from that operating system upgrade. Article continues below advertisement. iOS 16 stands to make your iPhone experience easier, more...
Twitter Debates Which Colors Represent Each School Subject: "Math Is Red Due to My Rage"
OK, time to get controversial. While you may be trying to block out all memories of high school, I need you to think back for a moment about something very important. I don’t care where you went to school or who you were in high school. I don’t care if you were in all of the honor classes or if you never did your homework. I don’t even care if you walked out of class and crumpled up every worksheet and slam dunked it into the trash.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
The Verge
Apple is allegedly threatening to fire an employee over a viral TikTok video
Apple is allegedly threatening to fire an employee who posted a TikTok video with basic iPhone security tips. The employee, Paris Campbell, says she was told that she breached company policy by identifying herself as an Apple employee and posting about Apple-related topics. The company’s social media policy warns employees...
The Nintendo GameCube Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Despite the fact that the GameCube was one of Nintendo's worst-selling consoles, it offers a lot of nostalgia and a library of iconic games (via Nintendo). While known for its purple color, the GameCube almost looked very different, as American marketers thought the shade was too feminine. The GameCube came after the Nintendo 64, and it was a huge leap in technology for Nintendo.
Squirrel with a Gun is a game about exactly what it sounds like
Hello. Squirrel with a Gun is a game that's coming to video game platform Steam, and it is about a squirrel with a gun. Not a squirrel sized gun, mind you, but like a regular person-scale weapon that it carries around and can use to rob people, solve puzzles, and apparently fight shadowy men in black-style government agents. At least that's what it does in the trailer which is embedded above but which is also on YouTube. (opens in new tab)
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
