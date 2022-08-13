Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
WECT
Young Marines youth organization coming to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Young Marines announced Aug. 16 that a new unit will be forming in the Wilmington area. Designated as the “Cape Fear Young Marines,” the organization will host an open house for those interested in joining. Per the announcement, the open house will take...
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
WECT
Communities in Schools holds ‘Stuff the Bus’ supply drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School buses were packed with school supplies donated by the community this weekend. Communities in Schools hosted a ‘Stuff the Bus’ back-to-school supply drive over the weekend to gather supplies for the upcoming school year for New Hanover County Schools students. They dropped buses off in 6 locations across the community.
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves funding for digital education program, signs Letter of Support to join Clean Fuels Coalition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council discussed a digital education program to further develop the workforce and a Letter of Support signing for a state Clean Fuels Coalition at their meeting on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Digital education program ‘DigitalBridge’. The City Council unanimously approved a resolution...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Leland invites community to Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Open House
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - People in the community can take part in programs and activities for all ages at the annual Town of Leland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Open House. The event will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on 1212 Magnolia Village Way.
WECT
Wrightsville Beach Museum of History to host Lumina Daze fundraiser
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History announced Aug. 16 that it will be hosting Liberty Senior Living’s 2022 Lumina Daze fundraiser. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort at 275 Waynick Blvd., Wrightsville Beach. Per the...
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
School principals need more support, NC education leaders tell lawmakers
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina’s principals are given too many responsibilities and need to be able to delegate more of them, education leaders told a legislative committee Monday. Lawmakers should also reverse a change that allows principals' salaries this year to change based on last year's standardized test...
WECT
Port City Politics, Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
WECT
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For Light”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
$1 million, $100K prizes won in Powerball drawing in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket on Monday at a Clay County grocery store won a $1 million prize. It is the largest prize won nationally in the drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all...
WECT
Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
foxwilmington.com
Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on Aug. 15. Roses are Blue and The Half will both hold ceremonies early in the early afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., WDI will host a ceremony in honor of Roses are Blue,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
Up and Coming Weekly
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
WECT
Governor Cooper appoints three Wrightsville Beach residents to state boards and commissions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to state boards and committees on Monday, August 15, including three people from Wrightsville Beach. Ozlem Yildiz Nichols from Wrightsville Beach and six others were appointed to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees. The governor’s office writes...
Comments / 1