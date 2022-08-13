ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Young Marines youth organization coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Young Marines announced Aug. 16 that a new unit will be forming in the Wilmington area. Designated as the “Cape Fear Young Marines,” the organization will host an open house for those interested in joining. Per the announcement, the open house will take...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Communities in Schools holds ‘Stuff the Bus’ supply drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School buses were packed with school supplies donated by the community this weekend. Communities in Schools hosted a ‘Stuff the Bus’ back-to-school supply drive over the weekend to gather supplies for the upcoming school year for New Hanover County Schools students. They dropped buses off in 6 locations across the community.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington City Council approves funding for digital education program, signs Letter of Support to join Clean Fuels Coalition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council discussed a digital education program to further develop the workforce and a Letter of Support signing for a state Clean Fuels Coalition at their meeting on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Digital education program ‘DigitalBridge’. The City Council unanimously approved a resolution...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Shallotte, NC
City
Winnabow, NC
WECT

Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#College#School Supplies#Charity
WRAL

School principals need more support, NC education leaders tell lawmakers

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina’s principals are given too many responsibilities and need to be able to delegate more of them, education leaders told a legislative committee Monday. Lawmakers should also reverse a change that allows principals' salaries this year to change based on last year's standardized test...
EDUCATION
WECT

Port City Politics, Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on Aug. 15. Roses are Blue and The Half will both hold ceremonies early in the early afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., WDI will host a ceremony in honor of Roses are Blue,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy