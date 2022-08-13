Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping case in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northampton have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a kidnapping. According to Northampton police, at around noon on Saturday an officer located the suspect, who they say is involved in a kidnapping from Friday evening.
The person who was arrested is a 34 year old man from Northampton, who now faces the charges of kidnapping of a minor by a relative, and resisting arrest.
