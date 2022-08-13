Dodgers News: Future LA Ace Adding Another Pitch to His Arsenal

Los Angeles Dodger, Dustin May, hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped. May underwent Tommy John surgery and has spent the last 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium while also beginning work on a new pitch to add to his arsenal

And the Dodgers are looking forward to having May back. His presence may stabilize a rotation that has been both fantastic and worrisome considering the uncharted territory many of the current starters, like Tony Gonsolin, are entering.

Opposing hitters, however, will not be looking forward to his return.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic , Dodgers Director of Minor-league Pitching Rob Hill says Dustin May is adding a changeup.

“It was just something that he wanted to do. Because he was like, ‘I figured out all my other pitches now, this one has always eluded me.'”

In 2021, before his injury, May had a 2.53 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 21.1 innings. Which was probably not up to his personal standards. So it's easy to see why Code Red would want to add to his pitch mix. But at this stage, there really is no telling if it will be utilized fully or even at all.

May currently has a filthy sinker that Dodgers Assistant Pitching Coach Connor McGuiness has described as his “100-MPH bowling ball". He also has a four-seamer, a cutter, and one of the highest spin rate curveballs in baseball. To add a changeup to his already impressive assortment is bad news for the rest of the league.

