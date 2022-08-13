ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Newell: Despite his clear violation of the law, many still upset at FBI’s raid on Trump

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xovtf_0hGIWtGn00

Partisan politics and division have reared their ugly head in the early fallout in the FBI raid on former President Trump’s home. It appears Trump is in clear violation of the Presidential Records Act by simply taking documents with him when he left the Oval Office. More details have dropped regarding the search warrant and was taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Louisiana Congressman and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told me he’s upset with the double standard applied to the former president.

What is your appreciation of where we are with what's going on with the execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate?

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland did acknowledge he signed off on a warrant to search Trump’s home in advance. There’s still no word if President Biden was aware in advance as well, but they still haven't talked about why they took this unprecedented step. There are a lot of concerns I have about this raid and there's a lot of gray area, because presidents have the ability to declassify things on their own.

Is it really a gray area? Trump doesn't get to just wave a magic wand and say what papers are classified or not. There's a process, right?

Over the years, presidents have declassified things in many ways. If a president gives a speech and says something that was previously classified, that can be their way of declassifying it. They can tell one of their top staffers, I'm declassifying this, so it's not like you have to go through some formal process. It's a privilege given to every president that they have the ability to declassify information. Again, if there was information that they wanted, there's a subpoena process.

Why are we not focused on what a former president has the authority to do? Trump did not have the authority to take any of those records other than his own personal records.

Every president takes records. Many have taken more than what president Trump took and no one has ever questioned it.

Why did Trump give documents back if was entitled to them and had every right to have them?

The question should be, is the law being applied equally? You can't talk about this without talking about how the FBI has not been having the same approach at the upper echelon officials, whether it's Hillary Clinton or Sandy Berger. You can go down the list of so many examples of people, who have openly mishandled classified information who faced absolutely no consequence. If justice is truly going to be blind, then let's treat everybody with the same presumption of innocence and with the same approach.

Comments / 28

Pat W
3d ago

BECAUSE HE IS A CULT LEADER! Look at previous cult leaders who have gone to prison, or encouraged them to die for him. These people continue to proclaim his greatness! They kill for him, they give him all their $ and property. He uses everyone and degrades those who oppose him. This IS Trump

Reply(3)
11
Cheryl Koehler
3d ago

That's because Trumpers are programmed to believe every lie that comes out of his mouth. Which is everytime he opens his mouth.

Reply
14
Mary Mullen
3d ago

My fellow Americans, SNAP THE F… out of it! If you don’t believe the Constitution as written, don’t believe in NATIONAL SECURITY and if you truly deep in your heart believe that Trump is innocent, what does that say about yourself?…nothing good!

Reply
7
Related
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Sandy Berger
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings

Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state

A Wisconsin election official says Donald Trump is still trying to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat in the battleground state. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, said in a Tuesday interview that the former president called him last week and encouraged him to decertify Joe Biden's win in the state — 20 months after the 2020 election.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#The Oval Office#House
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The List

Donald Trump Offers A Grim Warning In First Interview Since Mar-A-Lago Raid

It's been a hectic few weeks for former president Donald Trump. He was required to attend a deposition in New York City due to the criminal case lodged against his family's business and its chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg (via The New York Times). Though Trump attempted to have the case dismissed, a judge ruled against his pleas and a trial will likely begin soon.
POTUS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy