Shoal Creek Water Festival kicks of at Wildcat Glades in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Shoal Creek Water Festival today kicked off creekside at Wildcat Glades in Joplin Missouri.
The event features all kinds of activities for participants to enjoy while cooling off on a summer’s day.
Some activities include:
- Fishing derby
- Lazy river float
- Peoples choice cardboard boat crafting
- Fishing magician
- Cardboard boat race
- Duck race
Racers had the option to race solo or as a tandem.
Click here to read more.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0