Shoal Creek Water Festival kicks of at Wildcat Glades in Joplin

PARSONS, Kan. – The city of Parsons, Kansas was rocked Monday morning when a bomb exploded in a dumpster. The explosion happened around 4:55am yesterday morning in a dumpster in a parking lot outside the Labette County Judicial Center. There are no reports of injuries. The Labette County Sheriff says a suspect has been arrested. The sheriff says he’s a 63-year-old Parsons man. That suspect was identified through security cameras from the parking lot. The sheriff says the investigation will now go to federal authorities. Follow this story here.

PARSONS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO