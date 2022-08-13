ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Shoal Creek Water Festival kicks of at Wildcat Glades in Joplin

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Shoal Creek Water Festival today kicked off creekside at Wildcat Glades in Joplin Missouri.

The event features all kinds of activities for participants to enjoy while cooling off on a summer’s day.

Some activities include:

  • Fishing derby
  • Lazy river float
  • Peoples choice cardboard boat crafting
  • Fishing magician
  • Cardboard boat race
  • Duck race

Racers had the option to race solo or as a tandem.

