Gone, but not forgotten: Dave Campbell's influence still top of mind as new season arrives

WacoTrib.com
District 13-3A Division II preview: Clifton
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. With state champion Franklin moving up to Class 3A Division I, a whole new world of possibilities has opened for its old district rivals. The District 13-3A Division II championship is there for the taking now that the Lions have departed. Rogers and...
OC Jeff Grimes Reveals Why Blake Shapen is Baylor's Starting QB
'Consistency' one of the main reason's Blake Shapen won starting job over Gerry Bohanon
WacoTrib.com
Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party
One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?. In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them. A crowd of around 200...
WacoTrib.com
District 11-4A Division II: Connally, Gatesville, Robinson
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. Without state champion China Spring in the way, Connally and Salado are hunting to be the front-runners of this district. The Cadets will, of course, still face the Cougars in nondistrict to keep their skills sharp in a group where four out of five teams in this district were bi-district finalists last year.
Former Baylor QB Bohanon Named Starter At New Program
Gerry Bohanon is back as a starter for South Florida come Sept. 3 against BYU.
WacoTrib.com
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run
MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
WacoTrib.com
District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. You wouldn’t think that Crawford and Bosqueville would find very much common ground, but after they were both eliminated in the playoffs by the upstart Marlin Bulldogs, they’re likely to be aiming at the same target this season. Crawford more so,...
WacoTrib.com
La Vega won't stray from its familiar identity (because it works)
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. From year to year, the story of La Vega’s football season rarely reads like a mystery novel. That’s not to say La Vega’s football coaches are unwilling to adapt or innovate. It doesn’t mean they want to be predictable. On the contrary, they’re always hunting for ways to improve, or searching for plays or formations that might catch a team off guard.
A Killeen, Texas Entrepreneur Is Launching a Local Podcast
I could not be more proud of this Killeen, Texas native, s. Shaniqua Thomas is most definitely a self-made boss here in Killeen, Texas. There’s just no other way to describe this young lady, and I couldn't be more proud of her. Shaniqua is the owner and operator of...
WacoTrib.com
Community welcomes Waco ISD students on first day of classes
Tuesday marked the first day of school for Waco Independent School District, and many community members gathered at schools to give students a welcome back. The district is undergoing numerous changes this year, from leadership to construction. Waco High School’s new principal, Sterlin McGruder, said he had a positive experience...
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
1 Person Dead In Fatal Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
Official authorities of Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that took place on the southbound I-35 on Sunday early in the morning. Officers state that they responded at around 2 AM. to reports [..]
KWTX
WWI era practice bombs found on Waco construction site
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction crew in Waco recovered two bombs from the Lake Air Little League fields construction site along Trice Avenue; the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the devices were not live but likely practice bombs from former military installations on the same site. “This...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
WacoTrib.com
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
KWTX
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
fox44news.com
Central Texas Couple Sees Skyhigh Electric Bill
GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) – As we slowly inch towards fall, many are starting to see summer bills catch up to them. One bill being electricity is where some are starting to see sky-high prices. Mike Thoreson and his wife, Michelle Wren-Thoreson have a bill that costs almost $1200.
