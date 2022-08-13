Read full article on original website
Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins
In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville ISD students head back to class
It's the first day of school for students in Pflugerville Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi talks to one parent and a couple of a students.
kut.org
An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children
Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
Georgetown ISD sets maximum price for new Benold Middle School campus
Construction for Georgetown ISD's new Benold Middle School will have a set maximum price of $78.77 million. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for all costs associated with the Benold Middle School construction project at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
How Hutto ISD food specialists craft the district's menus
HUTTO, Texas — Returning to school is busy, exciting and fun for students – and with all that excitement, kids are bound to get hungry. Food specialists with Hutto ISD say having a full stomach is necessary for students to make good grades. Dieticians and food service experts go the extra mile to make sure the district's students can eat something tasty and healthy.
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
fox7austin.com
6 Austin Public Library locations to reopen Sundays
AUSTIN, Texas - Six Austin Public Library locations will be opening and offering services on Sundays beginning September 11, 2022. The Central Library, four branch libraries, and the Austin History Center will be open to the public on Sundays for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD students head back to class
It's the first day of school for students in Austin Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details on what students, parents, and staff should expect.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD gets a 'B' from TEA for 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - The grades are in and Austin ISD earned an overall high ‘B’ for 2022, according to the recently released Texas Education Agency ratings. Monday was the first day of classes for the over 70,000 students enrolled in Austin ISD schools. AISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony...
CBS Austin
Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year
AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
Fast Casual
Chi'Lantro opening 10th location
Chi'Lantro BBQ is opening its 10th location next month with a store in Northwest Austin at 12129 N. FM 620 ste. 202. "I've never imagined that we would have the opportunity to open our 10th store in Austin ever since our first brick and mortar opening in 2015," Founder Jae Kim said in a company press release. "I'm grateful for the continued support from our customers and the local Austin community. They allow us to do what we love doing! We are excited for store number 10 to open on 620 and we can't wait to serve everyone there."
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Week: August 15 through August 19, 2022
All over Central Texas, the new school season is beginning, and we can’t wait! While this week may be jam packed with getting back into the school routine, there are still plenty of FREE things to do around town. From story times to FREE live music, here are some of this week’s best FREE events.
fox7austin.com
Uvalde school shooting victim honored with portrait by Austin artist
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin artist is leaving a mark on a hurting town. Almost three months since the Robb Elementary School shooting, a mural of the victims is being painted in Uvalde. "You literally feel like you can walk up to him and hug him," artist Ruben Esquivel said.
Which downtown Austin roads will be closed for Pride?
Austin Pride returns Aug. 20 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the festivities will include a parade through downtown Austin, beginning at the Texas State Capitol at 8 p.m. and traveling along Congress Avenue before ending at the bridge.
Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open
Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
fox7austin.com
CapMetro awarded $20M through FTA’s Bus and Bus Facilities Grant
AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded CapMetro with $20 million as part of its Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program. The funding will go toward establishing a permanent North Demand Response Operations and Maintenance facility. In addition to establishing a permanent North...
Central Texas parents raising concerns about school portables and safety
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Temporary buildings are creating safety concerns for Round Rock ISD students, parents and teachers. At a school board meeting on July 28, they expressed the issue to trustees. A student said that "with portable schools, we're easily exposed to various amounts of situations." One parent...
travelnoire.com
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
