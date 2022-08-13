Chi'Lantro BBQ is opening its 10th location next month with a store in Northwest Austin at 12129 N. FM 620 ste. 202. "I've never imagined that we would have the opportunity to open our 10th store in Austin ever since our first brick and mortar opening in 2015," Founder Jae Kim said in a company press release. "I'm grateful for the continued support from our customers and the local Austin community. They allow us to do what we love doing! We are excited for store number 10 to open on 620 and we can't wait to serve everyone there."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO