KWTX
Waco community event provides free resources
Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Chances Arrive Soon!
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: YMCA, city offer after-school programs beginning next week
Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start next week and will follow the Waco ISD schedule. Mother’s Day Out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.
fox44news.com
Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
KWTX
‘We live in Texas and it’s family’: Killeen band travels to Uvalde to provide hope through music
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen-based band Divine Connection is traveling hours away to perform for the students of Uvalde before they head back to school. The band is composed of husband and wife duo Tonetta and Azeez Jinandu who sing gospel, rap, rhythm and praise. Divine Connection practiced for weeks...
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam. The council will vote on the items at its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention...
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
WacoTrib.com
Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway
Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas in need of help following rescue of 17 dogs in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a McLennan County home over the weekend, but the work is far from over. The dogs are now at the Humane Society of Central Texas. “Who knows how long they were locked up in that house,” Kandi Hillyer,...
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
WacoTrib.com
Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year
Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Sironia building for sale; True Value store; Small Biz in Sports; Building permit roundup
Co-owners Holly Harris and Martha Sanders have decided to sell the iconic Sironia building at 1509 Austin Ave. Not the business, just the building. “We have loved this property for 18 years, and we look forward to passing it on to someone that will love it as much as we have,” they said in an email. “This property has been the home for many strong and successful businesses since 1954. We feel honored to share that history with those before us.”
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
WacoTrib.com
Accountability grades up for state, Waco schools
Texas sent out school district report cards Monday in the form of the first accountability ratings since 2019 and the results had Waco-area school officials smiling at the results. The Texas Education Agency released grade-letter accountability scores for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 schools for the first time since 2019,...
Meta donates over $57,000 to Temple for new composter
TEMPLE, Texas — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is donating over $57,000 to the City of Temple to purchase a composter, according to an announcement made Monday. The composter is expected to operate in Fall 2022. It will hold 500 pounds of food scraps and biodegradable materials, as well as create 50 pounds of soil amendment after processing, which can be used to organically grow plants, according to the announcement.
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
