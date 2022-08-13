Read full article on original website
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
UFC San Diego: Pros react to Marlon Vera finishing Marlon Vera
See how fellow fighters reacted to Marlon Vera closing out UFC San Diego by knocking Dominick Cruz out cold. Marlon Vera came to UFC San Diego a man on a mission and he’ll leave accomplished, knocking our former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event and solidifying himself as a title shot candidate.
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
Countdown to UFC 278 video preview for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ in Salt Lake City
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch longtime nemesis Leon Edwards with the 170-pound title on the line when they hook ‘em up in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards online and on TV this weekend
Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards this weekend, as the pair headline at UFC 278 in Utah.Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, with Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) having already fallen to the Nigerian-American on that run. In 2015, four years before becoming champion, Usman outpointed the Briton, who has impressively responded with a nine-fight winning streak of his own to earn a title shot at long last.Usman, 35, last competed in November, achieving a second victory over Colby Covington to retain the belt for a fifth straight successful title...
Roman Reigns To Appear On 8/19 WWE SmackDown, Viking Funeral Also Announced
Roman Reigns will appear on the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will come face-to-face with Drew McIntyre, the man he will face at WWE Clash at the Castle. Reigns’ stablemates The Usos attacked McIntyre during the August 12 episode, and “The Scottish Warrior”, along with Madcap Moss, proceeded to defeat the duo in a tag team match.
UFC San Diego Results, Live Coverage, and Discussion: Marlon Vera Knocks Out Dominick Cruz!
Welcome to Fightful.com's results, live coverage, and discussion for UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz. We will bring you full results for tonight's card. Scroll down to the Disqus boards below and chat with fellow MMA fans during the event. Results. Main Card (ESPN, 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT)
UFC 278 card: Usman vs Edwards and all fights this weekend
Leon Edwards will seek to avenge a loss to Kamaru Usman when the pair clash in the main event of UFC 278 this weekend, as the Briton also attempts to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.Usman (20-1) earned a decision victory over Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) in 2015 as part of an ongoing 19-fight win streak, which led the Nigerian-American to the welterweight title in 2019.Usman, 35, has since retained the title in five straight bouts, with two wins against Colby Covington, two against Jorge Masvidal, and one against Gilbert Burns. As such, the “Nigerian Nightmare” has declared...
Dominick Cruz breaks down keys to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
A bantamweight showcase heads to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 when one of the most stacked cards of 2022 unfolds at UFC 280. Two of the event’s most anticipated fights involve 135-pound fighters: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley. Along with being one...
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon at UFC 281 in New York for a showdown with Ryan Spann. Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate in May 2021, makes his comeback against Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on the Nov. 12 fight card, which takes place at Madison Square Garden.
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds: Cris Cyborg Given 66% chance to beat Harrison in potential fight
If you don't know who Kayla Harrison is, she's one of the best female mixed martial artists in the entire world and she's made waves this week by challenging Cris Cyborg to an MMA bout. That in turn led to sportsbooks pricing up Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds. Harrison,...
