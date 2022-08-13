ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mmanews.com

Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego

Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz

Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMAmania.com

Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

UFC San Diego: Pros react to Marlon Vera finishing Marlon Vera

See how fellow fighters reacted to Marlon Vera closing out UFC San Diego by knocking Dominick Cruz out cold. Marlon Vera came to UFC San Diego a man on a mission and he’ll leave accomplished, knocking our former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event and solidifying himself as a title shot candidate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”

Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davey Grant
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Casey Kenney
Person
Rob Font
Person
Dominick Cruz
The Independent

UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards online and on TV this weekend

Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards this weekend, as the pair headline at UFC 278 in Utah.Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, with Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) having already fallen to the Nigerian-American on that run. In 2015, four years before becoming champion, Usman outpointed the Briton, who has impressively responded with a nine-fight winning streak of his own to earn a title shot at long last.Usman, 35, last competed in November, achieving a second victory over Colby Covington to retain the belt for a fifth straight successful title...
UFC
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns To Appear On 8/19 WWE SmackDown, Viking Funeral Also Announced

Roman Reigns will appear on the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will come face-to-face with Drew McIntyre, the man he will face at WWE Clash at the Castle. Reigns’ stablemates The Usos attacked McIntyre during the August 12 episode, and “The Scottish Warrior”, along with Madcap Moss, proceeded to defeat the duo in a tag team match.
WWE
The Independent

UFC 278 card: Usman vs Edwards and all fights this weekend

Leon Edwards will seek to avenge a loss to Kamaru Usman when the pair clash in the main event of UFC 278 this weekend, as the Briton also attempts to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.Usman (20-1) earned a decision victory over Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) in 2015 as part of an ongoing 19-fight win streak, which led the Nigerian-American to the welterweight title in 2019.Usman, 35, has since retained the title in five straight bouts, with two wins against Colby Covington, two against Jorge Masvidal, and one against Gilbert Burns. As such, the “Nigerian Nightmare” has declared...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Ufc Bantamweight Champion#Betmgm
mmanews.com

Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout

Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York

Former title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon at UFC 281 in New York for a showdown with Ryan Spann. Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate in May 2021, makes his comeback against Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on the Nov. 12 fight card, which takes place at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’

Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy