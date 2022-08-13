Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party
One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?. In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them. A crowd of around 200...
KCEN TV NBC 6
'He's challenging me:' Moody football star hopes to break dad's record at school, rebuild their relationship
MOODY, Texas — When the season starts Friday, Aug. 26, Keith Dailey will be starting more than a football season. He will be chasing records and mending a relationship along the way. "It definitely hardened me. I realized that I had to grow up faster than other kids," said...
WacoTrib.com
District 11-5A Div. II preview: Belton, University
Better to be a big fish in a pond than a small fish in a lake, right?. The Belton Tigers dropped to 5A from 6A after making the playoffs just once in the last three years while the Pflugerville Panthers drop from 5A Division I to Division II after struggling against the likes of Cedar Park, Weiss, Georgetown and Manor.
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Gatesville’s new head coach looks to bring a trophy to his hometown
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville didn’t have to go far to find its new head coach. The Hornets opted to promote Aaron Hunter from defensive coordinator to head coach. Hunter was the DC the last two years, but he has a much longer history with Gatesville. About 15 years...
WacoTrib.com
District 13-3A Division II preview: Clifton
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. With state champion Franklin moving up to Class 3A Division I, a whole new world of possibilities has opened for its old district rivals. The District 13-3A Division II championship is there for the taking now that the Lions have departed. Rogers and...
WacoTrib.com
Midway girls climb out of hole, capture Little League World Series crown
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The championship banner is coming back home to Waco. Midway’s all-stars showed their mettle by pulling themselves out of a three-run hole, then pushed across the winning run on Zaneria Hughes’ sacrifice fly in extra innings in the top of the seventh. That clutch delivery from Hughes gave Midway a 5-4 win over Maryland in the championship game of the Little League Softball World Series on Monday.
fox44news.com
Baylor University’s Move-In changes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As Baylor University prepares for its new school year, the community of students, faculty and staff will notice some changes to streets and parking lots around campus due to ongoing construction and during Move-in. There has also been some major progress on Interstate 35 construction.
killeenisd.org
Roos Get Hyped for TV Morning Show
The cheering started early and stayed loud when hundreds of Killeen High School students and staff members showed off their Roo pride for a whole regional viewing audience to see. The Roos, dressed in full-on maroon-and-white uniforms and spirit gear spread across the learning stairs at one end of the...
KWTX
Marlin ISD receives its best TEA score in ten years, a 30 point improvement from 2019
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - School districts around Texas are buzzing after the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022 and a school district in Central Texas achieved a score it has been working towards for more than ten years. For the first time in more than ten years,...
WacoTrib.com
Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year
Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
KWTX
Waco ISD starts first somewhat normal day of school after the onset of COVID-19
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students are starting their first somewhat normal day of school after COVID-19 caused shutdowns, virtual learning, mask-wearing and anxiety. “I think last year’s first day of school, there was a little bit of apprehension still and a little bit of trying to figure things out and how we can make things work and get back on a good foot,” University High School Principal Alfonzo McAdoo said.
killeenisd.org
Smiles, Excitement, Relief Mark First Day of School
As the sun edged above the horizon, lighting the football and cross-country practice and the stonework on the brand-new high school building, the first-ever Chaparral High School students calmly stepped into history. Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year in Killeen ISD and the first first day...
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam. The council will vote on the items at its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention...
Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school
WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises. The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog. Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and...
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
KWTX
Killeen ISD kicks off first day of school with added safety features
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD schools are officially in session, and this new school year brings new safety features. Taina Maya, who is the chief of communications for KISD, said the school applied a few new additions to make the school a safer place. She said there are numbers...
KWTX
WWI era practice bombs found on Waco construction site
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction crew in Waco recovered two bombs from the Lake Air Little League fields construction site along Trice Avenue; the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the devices were not live but likely practice bombs from former military installations on the same site. “This...
WacoTrib.com
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
