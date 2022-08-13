Read full article on original website
Eagle Town Council opts out of state-run family and medical leave program
The Eagle Town Council voted 6-0 against participation in Family and Medical Leave Insurance on Aug. 9, in accordance with staff recommendations. The council previously reviewed the state-run program, which aims to expand access to paid leave for Colorado workers, on July 26 after hearing a presentation from Lynette Horan, the town’s manager of human resources.
Guest opinion: Combating social isolation for older Coloradans
Before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, those of us who serve older adults in our mountain communities saw a different, deadly epidemic taking root. Loneliness. Just how important is social interaction to aging adults? Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports loneliness may rival smoking, obesity and physical inactivity as a risk factor for premature death. Social isolation is estimated to increase the risk of dementia by 50 percent, stroke by 32 percent, and heart disease by 29 percent. These serious health events degrade the overall quality of life, requiring significant changes to living situations including preventing older adults from aging in the places they desire.
CORE Act supporters make appeal to Biden’s agriculture secretary to take executive action
While the passage of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act in the United States Senate remains elusive, supporters of the sweeping legislation to protect thousands of acres of federal land aren’t giving up the fight. And, after more than a decade of focused effort, there may be an alternate...
Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Department of Corrections to review COVID vaccine mandate as it scrambles to fill 1,800 open positions
Colorado Department of Corrections officials are revisiting a policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees as the department scrambles to fill nearly 1,800 open positions. The vaccine mandate and testing requirements for prison workers remained under administrative review Friday, and a potential rollback could come this week, the DOC confirmed. “Any...
Letter: Suzanne Silverthorn’s retirement
I am going to miss Suzanne Silverthorn, and I don’t even live in Vail anymore. But for the 20 years that I did live in Vail, it always seems to me that Suzanne was everywhere. It felt like she was at every meeting I ever went to. You could get an email from her anytime day or night. I never understood how she could possibly be involved in so many things.
Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
Janssen completes Pacific Crest Trail
Charlie Janssen is not just surviving. He’s thriving. The former Eagle Valley High School social studies teacher and cross-country coach, who stepped away from his job — and his life — in Gypsum last winter to tackle his bucket-list goal of completing the triple crown of hiking (Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail) in a calendar year is now two-thirds of the way through.
PLANetizen
Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning
“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
New pickleball courts open in Avon, Beaver Creek
It’s been a good summer for Eagle County pickleball fans as Avon and Beaver Creek picked up new courts for the rapidly growing paddle sport craze. While pickleball was invented in 1965, the sport recently took off as avid players tout the sport for its playability, accessibility and wide range appeal. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with nearly 4.8 million players across the country.
With book bans surging nationwide, Eagle County is not untouched
The start of the academic year is less than a week away for Eagle County Schools, which, for many students cues the end-of-summer scramble to finish up summer reading. But while students anxiously cram in what they’re required to read, school districts and legislatures across the country may be more concerned with the titles that are prohibited.
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Moving Mountains’ candidate debate gets off the ground despite initial challenges, miscommunications
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Moving Mountains Eagle County — a recently formed small donor committee — will host a candidate event for three candidates running for state legislative seats. The event will take place at the Eagle County municipal building in Eagle and will be moderated by Kevin...
Thousands of tarantulas soon to march around Colorado – here's where to see them
Make sure you keep those tents zipped up at night. A storm of tarantulas is about to start marching around Colorado as they seek out mates, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Every year, 10,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of...
Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation
Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
Letter: Vail’s bike park needs to do better
I was out at Vail’s bike “park” (if you can call it that) recently and couldn’t help but notice how run down the trails have become. Trails that were fun back in late June have become rutted, mangled messes that are no longer enjoyable, which is comical considering the overly extensive and outrageously costly grooming operations it undertakes in the winter.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
When should you be concerned about your Colorado Cash Back check?
Colorado Cash Back checks are starting to arrive in mailboxes across the state. As of Aug. 15, the state said 500,000 checks have been cashed.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
