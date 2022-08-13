Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
BLINN VOLLEYBALL RELOADS AND GETS READY FOR ANOTHER BIG SEASON
Following two consecutive berths in the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship tournament, the Blinn College volleyball team is hitting the reset button ahead of what it hopes will be a nationals hat trick. Head coach Terry Gamble and his Buccaneers kick off their season against Dallas College-Cedar Valley in a...
kwhi.com
WEEKEND VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: BRENHAM, BURTON, AND RT-C
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team finished the Westwood Tournament on Saturday with two more wins before suffering their first defeat of the season. The Cubettes started the day by beating Antonian 25-22, and 25-15. Brooke Bentke had 11 kills, Kristen Kuehn finished with 12 digs, and Charli Crowson dished out 12 assists.
WacoTrib.com
District 5-4A Div. I preview: China Spring, La Vega
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. It’s hard to imagine District 5-4A Division I getting tougher than it was last season, but that’s a distinct possibility with two state champions occupying space in this small but loaded five-man league. Not only is Stephenville back from a 16-0...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Aggies' 2022 season
Texas A&M beat Alabama last year in College Station, yes. But it was still a bit of a disappointing season, as Jimbo Fisher’s crew finished 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play, with losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. This year, even with questions at quarterback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR FIVE FIELD FARM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for an equestrian center east of Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Five Field Farm, located at 9400 Champion Lane on the Dos Brisas Ranch, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Five Field Farm offers...
lonelyplanet.com
Past and future meet in quaint-but-hip Brenham, Texas
Brenham weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe © Image courtesy of Visit Brenham, Texas; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Want a charming destination that weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe? Look no further than Brenham, Texas, conveniently located halfway between Houston and Austin. It’s the perfect hub for a region full of callbacks to history and a forward-looking energy.
Two More Salad and Go Locations to Open in Houston, Katy
Soups, salads, wraps, and more will be available at these new restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
Click2Houston.com
Football ready! Fort Bend ISD’s Mercer Stadium boasts fresh, new look after $11M in upgrades completed
FORT BEND, Texas – Fort Bend Independent School District’s Mercer Stadium now has a fresh, new look. Updates were made to the concessions, restrooms and ticket booths on both the home and visitor sides. New turf was installed on the field and the football posts were refurbished. Accessibility upgrades were made to the stands and a ramp was installed to provide access to the field. In addition, the press box was renovated to include accessible viewing areas and an elevator was installed.
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOLS RECEIVE PASSING TEA GRADES
The Brenham and Burton school districts received passing grades in their new accountability ratings released this (Monday) morning by the Texas Education Agency. Brenham ISD received a “B” accountability grade of 81, while Burton ISD scored an “A” grade of 94. Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RECEIVES AWARD FROM TEXAS EMS ALLIANCE
The Washington County EMS was honored last week at the Texas EMS Alliance Awards, which were held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort. Washington County was chosen as the 2022 EMS Agency of the Year. Director Kevin Deramus accepted the award on Washington County’s behalf. According to the press release...
kwhi.com
BLINN TO HOST PERFORMING ARTS SERIES AT THE O’DONNELL CENTER
The Blinn College District’s Performing Arts Series at the O’Donnell will return next month. The series includes four family-friendly shows featuring music, magic, and acrobatics. All will be held at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Blinn College-Brenham Campus. The first show is “The...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands
In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
kagstv.com
Firefighters battle Washington County wildfire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Burns Creek fire broke out near the Lake Somerville area on August 7 and quickly spread to 100 acres of land. On August 8, the fire had grown to approximately 300 acres. There have been efforts to extinguish the fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, as well as a number of fire departments from Washington County.
Comments / 0