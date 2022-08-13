Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right shoulder.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital by ambulance where he is currently in stable condition.

It is unclear what lead up to the shooting, but stay with WGN News as this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

