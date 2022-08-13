ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

By Brónagh Tumulty, Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CakE3_0hGIVFMs00

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right shoulder.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital by ambulance where he is currently in stable condition.

It is unclear what lead up to the shooting, but stay with WGN News as this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Family of man shot by CPD officer on Near West Side speaks out

CHICAGO — The mother of a man shot multiple times by a Chicago police officer is speaking out publicly for the first time since the Near West Side incident. Raymond Comer, 37, is still fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital after he was shot last week. According to his family he’s now paralyzed after they […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 13, sustains multiple gunshot wounds in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the South Shore neighborhood around midday on Tuesday.The boy was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place outside of a Subway restaurant around 12:33 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and the right leg from an unknown offender, Chicago police said.The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.Area One detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
WILMETTE, IL
WGN News

2 found shot dead in Lincoln Square home

CHICAGO — Two people were found shot dead in a Lincoln Square home on Monday. Chicago police said a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were found around 3:30 p.m. inside a home on the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. Both were found fatally shot in the head. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Illinois Masonic Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

At least 44 shot, 8 fatally in violent weekend across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 44 people were shot, eight fatally across Chicago over the weekend, according to police. The shootings happened between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. The latest incident happened in the 9400 block of S. University around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said a 14-year-old boy was standing outside when he was shot […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking out of South Side home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Oak Park resident carjacked at gunpoint

An Oak Park woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the 100 block of North Ridgeland Avenue Aug. 10. At about 5:49 p.m. that evening, a small white “newer model” sports utility vehicle pulled up behind the victim’s silver 2008 Toyota Rav4. A man exited the SUV and approached the victim, who was retrieving items from her vehicle.
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man shot during argument at CTA 69th Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot during an argument at the 69th Red Line Station Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 10-100 block of West 69th Street around 8:34 p.m. Police said the victim, 40, was arguing with an unidentified male offender who produced a firearm and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy