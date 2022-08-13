Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'It hurts everybody': More local restaurants close their doors
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After 25 years, Milwaukee Ale House announced they won't be renewing their lease in the Third Ward when it ends in September. It's a decision more and more local restaurants are making. Dave Dayler, the owner of Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield, said financial fallout...
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: County Clare greets visitors with “a hundred thousand welcomes”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub!. Throw...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
tmj4.com
Wisconsin State Fair 2022 attendance passes 1 million
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair experienced a comfortable boost in attendance in 2022 compared to years past. Fair organizers announced Tuesday that 1,003,450 people attended the fair Aug. 4-14. That's compared to 841,074 in 2021 (amid a number of COVID protocols and general concern about the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
Procedures that should be in place to prevent deaths on Milwaukee drawbridges
According to law enforcement, the man, whose wife crossed just ahead of him, was near the middle of the bridge when it went up and he tried to hang on for nearly two minutes before falling Monday.
CBS 58
This week is employee appreciation week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, Aug. 15, is the start of downtown employee appreciation week. It's the 17th year for the event -- hosted by Milwaukee, downtown. It all starts tomorrow morning outside the US Bank building -- with free coffee from Colectivo. Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also attend a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
WISN
Local school bus company sees hiring comeback
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of MPS students started the new school year Monday, and thousands more are getting ready to get back in the classroom next month. Many of the bus companies serving local school districts faced a critical staffing shortage last year. Lakeside Buses of Wisconsin employs about 200...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
Northridge Mall owners given 5 days to secure property before daily $2K fines
A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge approved sanctions against the owner of the former Northridge Mall. U.S. Black Spruce now has until the end of the workday Friday to secure the property.
MATC Times
3069 - 3069A N. 29th Street
Milwaukee Duplex: 29th & Burleigh - Property Id: 931273. This duplex offers the availability for the upper and lower unit. The unit includes two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room. A corner property with great line of sight, backyard, near bus lines and neighborhood schools. Private pay and rent assistance tenants are welcome.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kilbourn bridge death; Victim was loving father, husband
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about a father of six and husband of more than a half-century who died on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Kilbourn Avenue bridge in downtown Milwaukee. Richard Dujardin and his wife Rosemarie did everything together. They have been married for 54 years and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close permanently Sept. 9
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County officials say the county's mental health complex in Wauwatosa will close permanently in less than a month. But a new, state-of-the-art Mental Health Emergency Center will open around the same time, just west of downtown Milwaukee. Officials say this marks an important milestone for...
spectrumnews1.com
Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools require face masks until Aug. 18
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools determined that all staff and students on the early start calendar are required to use a face mask until Aug. 18. This decision goes in accordance with a recent announcement from MPS stating that they will follow the COVID-19 community levels tool on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to determine whether or not masks are required in schools.
