ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

'It hurts everybody': More local restaurants close their doors

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After 25 years, Milwaukee Ale House announced they won't be renewing their lease in the Third Ward when it ends in September. It's a decision more and more local restaurants are making. Dave Dayler, the owner of Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield, said financial fallout...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

Wisconsin State Fair 2022 attendance passes 1 million

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair experienced a comfortable boost in attendance in 2022 compared to years past. Fair organizers announced Tuesday that 1,003,450 people attended the fair Aug. 4-14. That's compared to 841,074 in 2021 (amid a number of COVID protocols and general concern about the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

This week is employee appreciation week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, Aug. 15, is the start of downtown employee appreciation week. It's the 17th year for the event -- hosted by Milwaukee, downtown. It all starts tomorrow morning outside the US Bank building -- with free coffee from Colectivo. Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also attend a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Third Ward
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Local school bus company sees hiring comeback

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of MPS students started the new school year Monday, and thousands more are getting ready to get back in the classroom next month. Many of the bus companies serving local school districts faced a critical staffing shortage last year. Lakeside Buses of Wisconsin employs about 200...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MATC Times

3069 - 3069A N. 29th Street

Milwaukee Duplex: 29th & Burleigh - Property Id: 931273. This duplex offers the availability for the upper and lower unit. The unit includes two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room. A corner property with great line of sight, backyard, near bus lines and neighborhood schools. Private pay and rent assistance tenants are welcome.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Kilbourn bridge death; Victim was loving father, husband

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about a father of six and husband of more than a half-century who died on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Kilbourn Avenue bridge in downtown Milwaukee. Richard Dujardin and his wife Rosemarie did everything together. They have been married for 54 years and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close permanently Sept. 9

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County officials say the county's mental health complex in Wauwatosa will close permanently in less than a month. But a new, state-of-the-art Mental Health Emergency Center will open around the same time, just west of downtown Milwaukee. Officials say this marks an important milestone for...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools require face masks until Aug. 18

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools determined that all staff and students on the early start calendar are required to use a face mask until Aug. 18. This decision goes in accordance with a recent announcement from MPS stating that they will follow the COVID-19 community levels tool on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to determine whether or not masks are required in schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy