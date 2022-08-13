'Flash Flood Watch' issued as monsoonal storms roll over Colorado's burn scar areas

Photo Credit: sequential5 (iStock).

Yet another round of monsoonal rain storms are expected to impact some of Colorado's burn scar areas on Saturday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Flash Flood Watch.

The service is calling for an increased potential for flooding at the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Springs, and the Cameron Peak burn area. Heavy rain in these areas may result in flash flooding and debris flows.

"Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch [10 PM]. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars," NWS said.

The graph below shows the burn scar flash flood threat for the rest of the weekend: