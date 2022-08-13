ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Man charged in 2021 west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide. Demontravis Reid was killed in April 2021. Police say he was found at the 4000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte and pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Officers announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, about a...
WCNC

'City of Canvas': The story of Camp Greene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long before Charlotte was a world-class city and major financial center, the Queen City was a town known for its collection of cotton mills. That changed during World War I when the city was home to Camp Greene, a huge military training camp with thousands of tents for soldiers. Camp Greene had so many of these tents it was affectionately known as the City of Canvas.
WCNC

2-year-old killed in Cabarrus County hit-and-run, troopers say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cabarrus County last week, state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 73 in Cabarrus County around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. A driver in a dark-colored sedan was traveling east when the child ran into the road and was hit by the car, troopers said.
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
WCNC

Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
WCNC

1st day of school for Gaston County students

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Teachers are ready to welcome some 30,000 students back to class in the Gaston County School District, which is beginning days ahead of most other school districts in the state. As the semester begins GCS still has several vacancies to take care of, including filling...
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
WCNC

'It's like a raging river' | Charlotte neighbors seeking solutions to flooding issues they say are caused by Charlotte Metro Credit Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours. But in parts of Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood it also floods. For nearly 20 years, neighbors like Joe Duke who live along Sunnyside Avenue say they have been dealing with flooding and poor drainage issues. Neighbors say it's connected to Charlotte Metro Credit Union, which built its drive-thru teller along Central Avenue which is the next street over.
WCNC

Toddler shot at home in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. — A toddler who was shot in Lancaster Monday afternoon is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Lancaster officers were called to the Medical University of South Carolina - Lancaster on Monday around 1 p.m. in reference to an injured toddler. Detectives said the 20-month-old was shot in the upper right torso.
click orlando

Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
98online.com

The dog of a Florida woman lost in an accident in South Carolina was found weeks later

RICHBURG, SC (AP) — On July 17, a small Florida dog named “Goofuss” ran from a car involved in an accident on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County, South Carolina. There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there were good people doing good things for a stranger they had never met.
