National Park, NJ

Jersey Family Fun

Marquand Park Playground in Princeton NJ

Marquand Park Playground is one of the best places in Princeton to bring babies and younger children. The playground is perfect for 2 to 5 year olds, there is a large sand pit with lots of toys for kids to play with and lots of shade. We had frequent play...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best beach sand in New Jersey is…

Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

New Bear Sighting in Lawrence Township, NJ – Details Here

A new black bear sighting has just been reported in Lawrence Township, NJ and residents are being instructed to bring all of their children and pets indoors. An alert was just sent to Lawrence Township Residents regarding the bear sighting and making sure that everyone is on high alert for the black bear roaming around. This isn't the first time a bear sighting has been reported this year.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments

An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
BELLMAWR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade

The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County kicks off largest restaurant week ever

Burlington County Restaurant Week is here and bigger than ever. The weeklong celebration of Burlington County’s restaurants, taverns and other eateries kicked off Aug. 14 with more than 70 participants representing a wide variety of different cuisines, ranging from cheesesteaks and wings to fine dining, vegan, Tex-Mex, sushi and fusions.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Jersey Family Fun

ABOUT

Jersey Family Fun is the go to resource for parents, grandparents, and loved ones looking for things to do with kids in New Jersey and ways to have fun with their children! Part online magazine for New Jersey families, part New Jersey blog, our team of parents blog about family fun in New Jersey, share great stories about family travel destinations, locate family friendly events in New Jersey for our Calendar of Events, research activities, and discover places to visit in New Jersey and elsewhere. Our stories include pictures, videos, and details from experiences of local parents like you. Whether you like to stay close to home or travel with your kids, are looking for free events in New Jersey, or something to do today, we have plenty of ideas for you to have fun with your family. You can find all of them on the pages of Jersey Family Fun.

 https://www.jerseyfamilyfun.com

