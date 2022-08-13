ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers offensive line rises to challenge in preseason opener

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNqmP_0hGITPsU00

After a couple of weeks of getting beat up by their own defensive front, the Green Bay Packers offensive line rose to the challenge of facing the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener on Friday night.

Coach Matt LaFleur started Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Jake Hanson and Royce Newman and later mixed in rookie Zach Tom at right tackle. The top six played the majority of the first half and did a strong job protecting the passer.

“I thought our offensive line did a much better job. I thought they held up really nice over the course of the game,” LaFleur said. “By and a large, I thought they did a nice job.”

According to Pro Football Focus, starting quarterback Jordan Love was under pressure on just four of his 26 dropbacks.

LaFleur said the run-blocking wasn’t perfect, but he was pleased with the performance overall.

Nijman gave up two total pressures, including the lone quarterback hit. Hanson got dinged for two penalties.

Myers was PFF’s highest-graded player overall for the Packers. Tom, the fourth-round, was the second-highest graded offensive player. This offensive line could look much different if Myers takes a big second-year leap and Tom emerges as a capable starter at offensive tackle.

Snaps by position:

LT: Yosh Nijman, 46; Caleb Jones, 25

LG: Jon Runyan, 46; Cole Van Lanen, 25

C: Josh Myers, 36; Jake Hanson, 20; Michal Menet, 15

RG: Jake Hanson, 36; Sean Rhyan 24; Royce Newman, 10; Ty Clary, 1

RT: Royce Newman, 36; Zach Tom, 35

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
San Francisco, CA
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Pro Football Focus#Pff#Cole Van Lanen
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy