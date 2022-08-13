Read full article on original website
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
ESL Federal Credit Union holds beam signing to celebrate new branch
Construction on the newest branch started last month and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
New leadership for Monroe County superintendents
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is approaching, and with that comes new leadership. News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to Dr. Casey Kosiorek, Hilton Superintendent, and now president for Monroe County’s Council of Superintendents. The title rotates every year to a new superintendent, alternating from the county’s East side to the West. In […]
Final public input Thursday for Rochester Housing Quality Task Force recommendations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is holding its final public input session for the Housing Quality Task Force recommendations this Thursday. The task force delivered a report to Mayor Malik Evans nearly two months ago, which outlined 16 recommendations across a range of topics to improve housing in the city.
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
Affordable Connectivity Program available for low-income individuals and families
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Preliminary survey results show that many Monroe County residents do not have access to affordable high-speed internet. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle spoke Tuesday to remind people that federal financial assistance is now available. The Affordable Connectivity Program—or ACP—provides qualified households...
New marijuana processing facility could bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As farmers grow legal cannabis, the product will then be taken to licensed processors, where products like gummies and edibles will be made. On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first 15 legal marijuana processors in New York, NOWAVE on Buell Road being one of them, with a new facility currently […]
Consumer Alert: Employers are helping pay off employees’ student loans. And it’s tax-free!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As students return to college campuses across the Rochester area, we’ve been focusing on college, cash, and building credit. Now I’m tackling student loans. On Tuesday 208.000 former ITT Technical Institute students got some good news. The government is wiping away 3.9 billion dollars of federal student loan debt. The federal government first started investigating ITT in 2004 after a whistleblower revealed the school lied to students about the quality of its programs, job placement rates and even accreditation. It took 12 years for the government to finally refuse to support the corrupt college with federal student loan money. But by then, students had spent billions for degrees that weren’t worth the paper they were written on. ITT was once one of the largest for-profit schools in the country with 130 campuses in 38 states including three here in New York. They were in Liverpool, Albany and Erie County. But with this latest move by the Biden administration, 208,000 former students are now debt free.
Bello, Morelle talk internet access, discount program
In recent months, Monroe County has been gathering data on the efficacy of internet services in low-income and rural areas throughout the county.
30 RCSD seniors set to graduate following successful summer school program at St. John Fisher University
Ava Reyez is a rising senior at the School of the Arts and decided to take summer school courses to get ahead for next school year.
A Culinary Apprenticeship Fights Food Insecurity in Rochester
Clayvon Fox shows off the menu item he created in honor of Juneteenth: Clay’s Pot Roast Sandwich. (Photo courtesy of Foodlink) A chipotle chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread sits on a plate in the Foodlink Community Café, a “pay-it-forward cafe” which opened last year in downtown Rochester, New York.
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
Greece School District Says It Can't Afford School Resource Officers
The Greece school district says it can't afford what the town is charging for two police officers to be deployed five days a week in the district. The district says there were no negotiations and it was notified only last week that the price tag would total $350,000, while the district was willing to pay only up to $280,000.
RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations
The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
Faith leaders hold youth engagement event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
Waterloo the latest NYS school district to retire Native American mascot
WATERLOO, N.Y. — Washington’s NFL team and Cleveland’s MLB did it. Now a Finger Lakes school district has given up its Native American-themed name. Come fall, Waterloo Central Schools will have a new mascot. Logan Amidon and Petra O’Connor have been busy. They’re part of...
Ontario County Landfill Survey Results to Be Unveiled Tuesday
We will find out Tuesday what Town of Seneca residents feel the future of the Ontario County Landfill should be. The Finger Lakes Times reports results of a survey recently completed by Seneca residents will be revealed at Tuesday’s town board meeting. The landfill’s current permit expires in 2028 and the county sought feedback from residents on whether or not they should close the landfill at that time, or extend the life of the permit and expand the landfill.
Brighton named ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’
In the 14618 Zip Code, homes sell in just six days and receive 4 times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.
8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships
Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
