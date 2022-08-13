ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY



wxxinews.org

Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

New leadership for Monroe County superintendents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is approaching, and with that comes new leadership. News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to Dr. Casey Kosiorek, Hilton Superintendent, and now president for Monroe County’s Council of Superintendents. The title rotates every year to a new superintendent, alternating from the county’s East side to the West. In […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Affordable Connectivity Program available for low-income individuals and families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Preliminary survey results show that many Monroe County residents do not have access to affordable high-speed internet. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle spoke Tuesday to remind people that federal financial assistance is now available. The Affordable Connectivity Program—or ACP—provides qualified households...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Employers are helping pay off employees’ student loans. And it’s tax-free!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As students return to college campuses across the Rochester area, we’ve been focusing on college, cash, and building credit. Now I’m tackling student loans. On Tuesday 208.000 former ITT Technical Institute students got some good news. The government is wiping away 3.9 billion dollars of federal student loan debt. The federal government first started investigating ITT in 2004 after a whistleblower revealed the school lied to students about the quality of its programs, job placement rates and even accreditation. It took 12 years for the government to finally refuse to support the corrupt college with federal student loan money. But by then, students had spent billions for degrees that weren’t worth the paper they were written on. ITT was once one of the largest for-profit schools in the country with 130 campuses in 38 states including three here in New York. They were in Liverpool, Albany and Erie County. But with this latest move by the Biden administration, 208,000 former students are now debt free.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Suburbs#The Positions#Rcsd#The Mercantile On Main
Next City

A Culinary Apprenticeship Fights Food Insecurity in Rochester

Clayvon Fox shows off the menu item he created in honor of Juneteenth: Clay’s Pot Roast Sandwich. (Photo courtesy of Foodlink) A chipotle chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread sits on a plate in the Foodlink Community Café, a “pay-it-forward cafe” which opened last year in downtown Rochester, New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
iheart.com

Greece School District Says It Can't Afford School Resource Officers

The Greece school district says it can't afford what the town is charging for two police officers to be deployed five days a week in the district. The district says there were no negotiations and it was notified only last week that the price tag would total $350,000, while the district was willing to pay only up to $280,000.
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations

The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Faith leaders hold youth engagement event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Waterloo the latest NYS school district to retire Native American mascot

​​WATERLOO, N.Y. — ​Washington’s NFL team and Cleveland’s MLB did it. Now a Finger Lakes school district has given up its Native American-themed name. Come fall, Waterloo Central Schools will have a new mascot. Logan Amidon and Petra O’Connor have been busy. They’re part of...
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Landfill Survey Results to Be Unveiled Tuesday

We will find out Tuesday what Town of Seneca residents feel the future of the Ontario County Landfill should be. The Finger Lakes Times reports results of a survey recently completed by Seneca residents will be revealed at Tuesday’s town board meeting. The landfill’s current permit expires in 2028 and the county sought feedback from residents on whether or not they should close the landfill at that time, or extend the life of the permit and expand the landfill.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
visitrochester.com

8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships

Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
ROCHESTER, NY

