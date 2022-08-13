ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
HollywoodLife

David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’

David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
The List

Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
ABC News

Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
In Style

Selena Gomez Embraced Her "Real Stomach" in a Swimsuit-Clad TikTok

Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity, and her latest TikTok included a self-confident message that's a major mood. On Wednesday, the actress embraced her curves while posing in a purple and orange patterned one-piece bathing suit with a balconette bra and crisscrossing straps in the back. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings, and slicked her hair back into a messy bun.
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
