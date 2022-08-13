Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable
Nicolas Cage talked about the scene he added to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Kelly Clarkson had an adorable reaction.
Vin Diesel Recorded All Of His Dialogue For Marvel’s I Am Groot Shorts In A Ridiculous Amount Of Time
I Am Groot's director and EP revealed just how long it took Vin Diesel to record the show, and wow.
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Talks How 'Dehumanizing' CGI Acting Can Be And Whether There Are Too Many Marvel Movies And TV Shows
Mark Ruffalo discusses the difficulties acting within CGI productions and discusses the amount of films and TV shows within the MCU.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’
David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
ABC News
Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
NME
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
Marilyn Monroe-Lookalike Says She Gets Death Threats
Leylah Dobinson, 23, has over 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by Monroe's natural beauty and personality.
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
In Style
Selena Gomez Embraced Her "Real Stomach" in a Swimsuit-Clad TikTok
Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity, and her latest TikTok included a self-confident message that's a major mood. On Wednesday, the actress embraced her curves while posing in a purple and orange patterned one-piece bathing suit with a balconette bra and crisscrossing straps in the back. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings, and slicked her hair back into a messy bun.
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
