NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To George Pickens Question
Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens had been one of the biggest storylines out of training camp entering Pittsburgh's preseason opener. And he didn't disappoint. After a game that saw Pickens haul in a 26-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone with both feet down, coach Mike Tomlin was asked if there was anything he saw out of the second round pick that surprised him.
Yardbarker
Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day
The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
Should the Browns sign veteran center JC Tretter?
For now, the Browns are turning to Ethan Pocic. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March to compete with Harris for the starting job at center, or at least provide experienced depth behind him. The former Seahawk started 40 of the 57 games he appeared in with Seattle, and could be an effective stop-gap option in the middle of the Browns’ highly-touted o-line in Harris’ absence.
3 takeaways from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's performance vs Seattle
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Saturday night in the team’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett finished with 95 passing yards and two passing touchdowns including a game-winner. Here are our three takeaways from Pickett’s NFL debut. Pickett needed this game.
Yardbarker
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The...
Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report
According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, the Cleveland Browns are releasing defensive tackle Sheldon Day ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.
Yardbarker
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/16/22)
It is Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns (along with the other 31 NFL teams) are facing the first roster cuts of the 2022 season. Details of today’s roster cut and other Browns player issues headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Round...
FanSided
