Springfield, MA

1 injured in apartment fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield

By Phillip Bishop
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield, that had all companies responding.

Springfield Fire had sent out a tweet on their Twitter account just before noon, that there was a working fire at 101 Mulberry Street. The fire was reported as knocked down a little less than an hour later.

Red Cross is assisting one family that was displaced. The cause of the fire in still under investigation.

