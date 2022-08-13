Read full article on original website
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Man United turn to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy?
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United turn to Aubameyang, Vardy?. Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?
Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Allowed To Leave On Loan This Summer
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave the club on a loan deal, with co-owner Todd Boehly asking the English international not to push for a permanent transfer.
theScore
Conte, Tuchel see red as Spurs snatch dramatic draw at Chelsea
London, Aug 14, 2022 (AFP) - Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.
theScore
Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £45M offer for Gordon
Everton turned down Chelsea's formal bid of £45 million for Anthony Gordon and are determined to hold on to their youth-team product, according to BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and Simon Stone. The Toffees previously rejected Chelsea's verbal £40-million offer for the hard-working attacker. Chelsea are expected to return...
BBC
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: 'Spurs show they now have fight as well as depth' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
I've been waiting a long time for Tottenham to play as badly as they did against Chelsea and still get a positive result. One of my biggest criticisms of Spurs for many months has been their inability to put in a poor performance and still avoid defeat. All the best...
ESPN
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan
Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Sassuolo live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, start time
Massimiliano Allegri's start the new season against Sassuolo with a renovated squad, new title ambitions and the clear target of bringing back the Scudetto to Turin after two seasons where Inter Milan and AC Milan won the title. Juventus finished fourth last season, their second straight fourth-place finish after nine straight Scudettos. Their opening week opponents, Sassuolo finished 11th last yeah, declining from back-to-back eighth place finishes the two seasons before that and start a new chapter under coach Alessio Dionisi. Here's what you need to know:
BBC
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Thomas Tuchel says 'match sucked me in' as he and Antonio Conte saw red
Managers marauding down the Stamford Bridge sidelines in celebration or confrontation is hardly a new thing. But even the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho might have raised an eyebrow at the antics of two of his successors in the Chelsea hotseat on Sunday evening. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham head...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
ESPN
Bayern ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 with Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller goals
Champions Bayern Munich made it two Bundesliga wins from two matches when they comfortably beat visitors VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday with goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller. The Bavarians, who have now scored eight goals in their first two league matches, were lethal in attack, especially in the...
