Premier League

BBC

Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?

Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Conte, Tuchel see red as Spurs snatch dramatic draw at Chelsea

London, Aug 14, 2022 (AFP) - Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £45M offer for Gordon

Everton turned down Chelsea's formal bid of £45 million for Anthony Gordon and are determined to hold on to their youth-team product, according to BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and Simon Stone. The Toffees previously rejected Chelsea's verbal £40-million offer for the hard-working attacker. Chelsea are expected to return...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan

Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Sassuolo live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, start time

Massimiliano Allegri's start the new season against Sassuolo with a renovated squad, new title ambitions and the clear target of bringing back the Scudetto to Turin after two seasons where Inter Milan and AC Milan won the title. Juventus finished fourth last season, their second straight fourth-place finish after nine straight Scudettos. Their opening week opponents, Sassuolo finished 11th last yeah, declining from back-to-back eighth place finishes the two seasons before that and start a new chapter under coach Alessio Dionisi. Here's what you need to know:
NFL
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Bayern ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 with Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller goals

Champions Bayern Munich made it two Bundesliga wins from two matches when they comfortably beat visitors VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday with goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller. The Bavarians, who have now scored eight goals in their first two league matches, were lethal in attack, especially in the...
MLS

