Massimiliano Allegri's start the new season against Sassuolo with a renovated squad, new title ambitions and the clear target of bringing back the Scudetto to Turin after two seasons where Inter Milan and AC Milan won the title. Juventus finished fourth last season, their second straight fourth-place finish after nine straight Scudettos. Their opening week opponents, Sassuolo finished 11th last yeah, declining from back-to-back eighth place finishes the two seasons before that and start a new chapter under coach Alessio Dionisi. Here's what you need to know:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO