May 10, 1990 - Aug. 11, 2022. PEORIA — Nichole C. Rohdemann, 32, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in her home. Nichole was born May 10, 1990 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Kirk and Brenda Rohdemann and Crystal Hicks. She worked in logistics with...

