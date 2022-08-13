The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO