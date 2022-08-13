Read full article on original website
Lloyd Banks Reveals What 50 Cent Told Him During Their Last Conversation
The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much She Paid Future for “Pressurelicious” Verse
Megan Thee Stallion dropped some serious dough to secure a Future verse. During a recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston rapper spoke about her hit single “Pressurelicious” and how she ultimately convinced Hendrix to appear on the cut. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right?...
Complex
Lil Fizz Opens Up About His Fallout With Omarion in ‘Drink Champs’ Preview
N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have shared a sneak peak of their upcoming Drink Champs interview with B2K members J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz. In a clip posted by N.O.R.E. on Twitter, Fizz opens up about his fallout with former bandmate Omarion, who he says stopped communicated with him after Fizz started dating the mother of Omarion’s children, Apryl Jones, in 2019.
rollingout.com
Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper
On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Splurges $200K on Dreamchasers Chain After Roc Nation Departure
Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain -- it's an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. The piece, designed after a Native American dream catcher said to block out bad dreams, makes the most outta the...
50 Cent’s Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming ‘Skill House’ Movie
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is growing his multi-media empire, and he wants his son to be a part of it. The rapper took to social media on Monday (August 8) to reveal that his son Sire will star alongside him in the upcoming horror film, Skill House. Jackson’s Instagram posts show his nine-year-old listening to Josh Stolberg, the film’s director, as they sit on a couch on set. Sire’s role in the film is currently unspecified, but his performance was good enough to make his father happy. More from VIBE.comEminem "Crack A Bottle" Music Video Unlocked From Shady VaultPlease Read This If You're...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
People spot The Game lyric that makes his Eminem diss track from same album very awkward
While many fans have been focusing on The Game's dissing of Eminem in his track 'The Black Slim Shady', others have pointed out a line which, awkwardly, actually makes the rapper look quite protective of the Rap God. Given that it's a whopping 10 minutes long, it's no surprise that...
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Megan Thee Stallion Voices Frustration With Record Label
Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is over her label and has expressed her struggles with the entity in the aftermath of her upcoming album being leaked. The Houston native took to social media last week (August 4) to vent her frustrations, posted an Instagram Story, and multiple tweets regarding the situation. “I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my sh*t always leak,” Meg typed. “At this point, invite the hotties to the studio and shoots.”More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of 'P-Valley'Megan Thee Stallion And Big Sean...
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Turns Up With NBA Star Draymond Green & His Wife At Their Wedding
DaBaby pulled up and performed as a special guest at Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green’s wedding over the weekend. “The Green’s went MAJOR last night! Y’all did it TOO big. Preciate y’all having me,” DaBaby captioned his Instagram post on Monday (August 15) thanking the Green family.
ETOnline.com
Lauren London Gives Beautiful Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Late Rapper's Walk of Fame Ceremony
Lauren London honored her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, on Monday during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. For the special event, which took place on what would have been the “Racks in the Middle” rapper’s 37th birthday, the actress gave a speech in his honor. “I think...
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Album –“It’s For the Hotties”
Hot girl summer can officially begin now that Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she has new music on the way. The Houston rapper took to her Instagram stories to confirm that her latest album was indeed finished, along with a picture of herself working in the studio. She wrote a...
Complex
Tom Holland Says He’s Taking Break From Social Media Due to Mental Health Impact
Tom Holland told fans over the weekend he has taken a break from social media due to its impact on his mental health. In a three-minute video shared on Sunday, Holland detailed his decision to step away from Instagram and Twitter before turning his followers’ attention to a mental health education program sponsored by his family charity The Brothers Trust.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Graduation' Was A 'Thriller Moment' For Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey Says
Kanye West’s Graduation was a “Thriller moment” for Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) has claimed. During his recent Drink Champs interview alongside Dave Chappelle and fellow Black Star MC Talib Kweli, the Brooklyn rapper compared the impact of Kanye’s third album to Michael Jackson’s best-selling 1982 LP.
Dave Chappelle Talks ‘Chappelle Show’ Struggles, Kanye West On ‘Drink Champs’
A new Drink Champs episode featuring Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, and rap duo Black Star was released on Sunday (Aug. 14). The comedian initially requested that the episode—which was initially teased before the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings earlier this year—be shelved in observance of the tragedies. The surfaced episode was filmed at Chappelle’s Ohio venue, The Shack. The comedian, who described The Shack as “a home for our culture,” shared that the venue was the last place he saw DMX before his passing in 2021. Located inside an old car garage Chappelle purchased and renovated locations years back, numerous...
2 Chainz Settles With Pablo Escobar Estate & Looks To Grow Esco Restaurant Chain
Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz is ready to expand his Esco eatery empire with Atlanta entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. The pair recently settled their two-year legal battle with the estate of late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, resolving a $10 million trademark lawsuit for a reported $15,000. And now, the brand signed on its first franchisee, […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Go After Social Network Site Triller In $28M "Verzuz" Lawsuit
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz has become a serious success in the music industry, with social media constantly debating which artists should face off against one another next on the hit battle series. According to a new report from TMZ, though, the renowned producers are in the middle of a legal battle regarding their creation.
