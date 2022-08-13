Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC
The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
MLS・
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
FA confirm charges for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct in the fallout of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.
Michael Knighton reveals real motive behind Man Utd takeover bid
Man Utd takeover: Michael Knighton has admitted his consortium doesn't have the resources to invest as necessary & has revealed the real motive behind his bid.
Club Brugge reject €10m offer from West Ham for Hans Vanaken
West Ham United have seen an opening €10m offer for Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken turned down, 90min can confirm.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens signs new Borussia Dortmund contract
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has signed a new Borussia Dortmund contract.
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC
LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
Ada Hegerberg calls on European leagues to follow WSL's lead to build on Euro 2022 momentum
Ada Hegerberg has called on domestic leagues in Europe to follow in the WSL's footsteps in terms of marketing in order to capitalise on the momentum of Euro 2022.
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Alaba nets free-kick winner
David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored as Real Madrid beat Almeria in La Liga on Sunday night.
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd: Player ratings as Bees embarrass Red Devils
Player ratings from Brentford 4-0 Manchester United in the Premier League.
West Ham confirm Thilo Kehrer signing on four-year deal
West Ham United have announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's 'crazy' week of injuries like 'witch was in the building'
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's battle with injuries was like having a witch in the building.
