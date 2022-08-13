Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Rolls On
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another September-like day across the Commonwealth as we track several upper level lows across our part of the world. These will keep our temps below normal and give us the occasional shower or thunderstorm. Let’s begin with today and then roll ahead. There’s a...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September’s weather sticks around
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big chunk of August has had more of a September feel and that will continue. It is no surprise to see put highs remain down in the 70s and 80s. We have been stringing these days together all week and running below average since August 10th. During that time we experienced highs in the upper 70s on some of those days. You will experience more days that are just like this.
WTVQ
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings on ABC 36
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5-7 a.m. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This...
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying they don’t have a placement in a residence hall. WATCH | Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
WKYT 27
Tree, power lines down in Lexington road knock out power for hundreds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A tree down in the road is causing power problems for hundreds of people in Lexington. According to the city’s traffic ticker, Russell Cave Road at Dixiana Domino Road is shutdown due to a downed tree and power lines. It’s the result of an earlier crash.
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WKYT 27
Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
WKYT 27
Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. The Arby’s drive-thru line continued to grow throughout the day. The people said there was no better way to spend their day than to help eastern Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Chemical mixing accident at Kentucky Toyota plant prompts evacuation
Part of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky was evacuated Monday due to an accidental chemical mixing. A spokesperson from Scott County Emergency Management, Michael Hennigan, said there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint plant area, and that caused the release of some sort of gas.
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
WBKO
Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Hart County and Fleming County, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, has been...
WKYT 27
Gas leak at Georgetown Toyota
Kentucky National Guard rescues in eastern Ky. LexArts said more Horse Mania horses were vandalized. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery. Updated: May. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT. Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery.
WKYT 27
Baptist Health, nonprofit partnering to get supplies to flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the state are still collecting donations to help with flood relief efforts. Baptist Health Lexington is patterning with the other Baptist Health hospitals to donate supplies to Eastern Kentucky. The donation drive is employee-driven and the folks at Baptist Health know it’s important to...
WKYT 27
UK’s record freshman class begins moving in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s Class of 2026 started move-in week Monday. Thousands of fresh new Wildcats moved into their dorms and spent their first day on campus. Students we spoke with say they’re excited to take their next step and start some new challenges.
tigerdroppings.com
John Calipari Endorsed: Kentucky Football hasn't played a P5 OOC opponent since 2005
You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. Calipari is a giant douche. Does St. Peter's have a football team so they can get some revenge?. You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. I quiver at the thought of the 135th ranked LB in the country going...
