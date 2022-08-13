ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Premier League#The Champions League#Arsenal#European#Clearlake Capital#Tottenham Hotspur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy