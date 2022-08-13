Read full article on original website
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Rugby league star facing monster ban for allegedly sticking finger up opponent's backside
Corey Norman is staring down the barrel of a monster eight-week ban after being accused of trying to stick his finger up an opponent’s backside during a game. The former NRL star, who is currently plying his trade in the UK Super League with Toulouse, was having a running battle with Warrington's Oliver Holmes.
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
Unseen footage shows how Joachim Andersen rattled Darwin Nunez all game before red card for headbutt
Unseen footage shows how easy it was for Joachim Andersen to rattle Darwin Nunez and fans think it serves as a guide for every centre-back when coming up against the Uruguayan striker. Liverpool's club-record signing was sent off on his first Premier League start for headbutting the Crystal Palace centre-back...
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is charging fans £4,500 to have a two course dinner with him
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is charging fans £4,500 to have a two course dinner with him. The eye watering fee is for a table of up to ten guests to dine with the former Denmark goalkeeper in a private hotel dining room before the main event, an Evening with Peter Schmeichel.
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Nick Kyrgios left fuming after Daniil Medvedev's run-in with a fan
Nick Kyrgios has come out to bat for Daniil Medvedev, defending his tennis rival after he was heckled by a fan for no reason. Kyrgios and Medvedev have a fiery past with both men clashing both on and off the court. But despite all that, Kyrgios couldn't help but leap...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Virgil Van Dijk issues Darwin Nunez a warning following Crystal Palace incident
Virgil Van Dijk has warned Darwin Nunez that what happened against Crystal Palace cannot happen again. Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica for a fee of up to £85 million, was dismissed for a head-butt against Palace defender Joachim Andersen. The two players were warring throughout the game and...
Revealed: What shirt number will Sergio Gomez wear at Manchester City
Manchester City have revealed new signing Sergio Gomez's squad number. The 21 year-old has completed an initial £11 million transfer from RSC Anderlecht, with the fee potentially increasing to £16.9 million. Gomez, who was apart of Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht squad last season, recorded 22 direct goal involvements for...
Former Chelsea star wowed by Liverpool defender and makes Dani Alves comparison
Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has praised Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for his passing ability following his sides' 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace yesterday. It was a frustrating night for the Reds at Anfield, with Darwin Nunez getting sent off for a ludicrous headbutt on Joachim Andersen. Wilfried...
Man Utd want to sign Christian Pulisic on loan and the player is 'interested'
Manchester United are considering a shock loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. The Red Devils are keen to bolster their attacking options with just two weeks of the summer transfer window remaining. Pulisic has emerged as an option, with the United States international growing frustrated with his game time...
