Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Adventure Awaits on the Rails in Phoenicia, New York
It's Monday which means we need a new Wolf Hometown of the Week. Thankfully Glen from Patterson gave us a call this morning and helped with a big spin. The wheel landed on the Ulster County town of Phoenicia, New York!. According to trusty Wikipedia The Village Center in Phoenicia...
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Snowman Ice Cream In Troy Has A HIDDEN Menu: 3 Delicious Treats Revealed!
As we hit the home stretch of summer, maybe you are looking to switch it up on the next trip to the ice cream stand. One of our favorite local ice cream stands has some menu items you probably did not know about. I think you have heard the legend...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
PHOTOS: An Argyle treehouse Airbnb stay
If you're looking for a place to stay among the trees, check out the "Whispering Wind Treehouse" located in Argyle. The treehouse has room for two adults and sits on 5.25 acres of land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Kingston Says ‘Do This’ to Help Save Water During Drought
You have heard that the City of Kingston, New York issued a drought alert? Now they are doubling down on that alert. They are sharing info as to what you can do to dramatically reduce your water use. Is there anything that you can do to actually make a difference...
Popular Book, Comic and Music Store Chain Is Opening In Crossgates Mall
There is just something about buying a book or your favorite new album and holding it in your hands that cannot be replaced. A popular chain store is about to bring that experience to Crossgates Mall. Don't get me wrong. I love the convenience of pulling up one of my...
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster
In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
How to Get a House with Habitat For Humanity in Hudson Valley, NY
Have you been looking for a house? Excuse me, a home? What steps have you taken? If money is no object, I am sure that you have had options to purchase a home, co-op, or condo. did you? Or is there not enough money that can be saved to get money to get a loan or a down payment?
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
Ground breaks on new Saratoga fire station
On Tuesday morning, Saratoga Springs Fire Department broke ground on something long in the making. The department is getting a third fire station, to be located on Henning Road - and it's taken decades of push to gain momentum.
WRGB
Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0