Alabama State

AL.com

Libertarians cost to gaining Alabama ballot access: $250,000, 2-years and 80,000 signatures

The Alabama Libertarian Party spent approximately $250,000 in a two-year effort to gain ballot access this November for the first time in 20 years. The money came from the national Libertarian Party and was part of a national effort to boost the party’s ballot presence, according to state party chairman Gavin Goodman. The money paid for people who were petitioners, or those who gather enough signatures for the party to be returned to the ballot. The petitions were gathered during public events like festivals, and outside of county courthouses and motor vehicle offices, among other places.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Alabama Republicans Approve Pursuit of Closed Primaries

The governing body of the Alabama Republican Party has approved pursuing a closed primary system. This weekend, members passed a resolution urging the Alabama Legislature to approve closed primaries that require voters to register with a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary. Currently, Alabama is...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Republican Party pushes for closed primary system

The Alabama Republican Party is pushing for a closed primary system, with a new resolution passed at the annual ALGOP summer meeting on Saturday. Republicans approved a resolution asking the state Legislature to require voters to register with a party before they can vote in primary elections. Supporters say a closed primary ensures only Republicans are voting in Republican races and Democrats vote for Democrats.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Kelley elected chair of Alabama Democratic Party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party on Saturday in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago. Kelley won with 104 votes out of the 202 cast by members of the state Democratic Executive Committee. Kelley is a former […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama: It's a pity

Let’s call it what it is. The law the Alabama Legislature passed this year that unconstitutionally restricts the kind of health care parents and physicians are allowed to administer for transgender teenagers was just cruel politics. Transgender kids found themselves targets of the bully Republicans who used them as...
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County redistricting plan available for review

The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Mayor: Judge needed to rule on contract disputes

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. would like a judge to rule on whether he or the Selma City Council has the power to execute contracts. City Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael said he and some other council members agree, and they are making arrangements to get the question about contract powers in front of a judge.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Alabama businesses want to compete

In 2018, as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I voted for the Fair and Open Competition Act designed to preserve open competition and federal government neutrality. Competition is the only way to ensure our U.S. military receives the very best at the very best price. Right now,...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
