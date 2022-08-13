Read full article on original website
Libertarians cost to gaining Alabama ballot access: $250,000, 2-years and 80,000 signatures
The Alabama Libertarian Party spent approximately $250,000 in a two-year effort to gain ballot access this November for the first time in 20 years. The money came from the national Libertarian Party and was part of a national effort to boost the party’s ballot presence, according to state party chairman Gavin Goodman. The money paid for people who were petitioners, or those who gather enough signatures for the party to be returned to the ballot. The petitions were gathered during public events like festivals, and outside of county courthouses and motor vehicle offices, among other places.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Alabama Republicans Approve Pursuit of Closed Primaries
The governing body of the Alabama Republican Party has approved pursuing a closed primary system. This weekend, members passed a resolution urging the Alabama Legislature to approve closed primaries that require voters to register with a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary. Currently, Alabama is...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Republican Party pushes for closed primary system
The Alabama Republican Party is pushing for a closed primary system, with a new resolution passed at the annual ALGOP summer meeting on Saturday. Republicans approved a resolution asking the state Legislature to require voters to register with a party before they can vote in primary elections. Supporters say a closed primary ensures only Republicans are voting in Republican races and Democrats vote for Democrats.
Kelley elected chair of Alabama Democratic Party
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party on Saturday in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago. Kelley won with 104 votes out of the 202 cast by members of the state Democratic Executive Committee. Kelley is a former […]
Huntsville pastor elected new leader of Alabama Democratic Party
Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley is the new leader of the Alabama Democratic Party – but he didn't get that new role without a fight.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls out Alabama for using COVID funds to build prisons
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out Alabama’s plans to build prisons with COVID relief money on Monday. “Lotta talk about education and choice from these GOP governors,” he posted in a tweet. “Let’s look at the choices they’re making. When states received new federal money, CA gave 3.5...
Could Roe v. Wade abortion ruling keep Space Command from moving to Alabama?
As Alabama awaits news of whether the U.S. Air Force will relocate U.S. Space Command center from Colorado to Huntsville, the military is questioning how the state’s restrictive abortion laws might affect retention and military culture, according to news reports. In his final days in office, President Trump chose...
Californians fleeing for ‘red states like Alabama,’ Ivey retorts after Gavin Newsom rips governor’s prison plan
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday threw a counter punch at Gavin Newsom after the California governor ripped the governor’s plan to build two “mega prisons” with COVID relief money. Newsom tweeted a video Monday where he chastised Alabama for using federal COVID relief funds to build the...
WSFA
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Alabama: It’s a pity
Let’s call it what it is. The law the Alabama Legislature passed this year that unconstitutionally restricts the kind of health care parents and physicians are allowed to administer for transgender teenagers was just cruel politics. Transgender kids found themselves targets of the bully Republicans who used them as...
Alabama medical marijuana board approves license changes
A set of proposed new rules regulating the introduction of medical marijuana in Alabama were approved last week, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County redistricting plan available for review
The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
Task force: Increasing Alabama women’s pay, gender equity would bring $22 billion to state
Closing the gender pay gap in Alabama would increase state income by $15.4 billion and grow the state economy by $22 billion in one year, as well as create 59,000 new jobs, according to research presented at the inaugural Alabama Workforce and Wage Gap Task Force meeting Tuesday. “That’s roughly...
thecutoffnews.com
Mayor: Judge needed to rule on contract disputes
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. would like a judge to rule on whether he or the Selma City Council has the power to execute contracts. City Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael said he and some other council members agree, and they are making arrangements to get the question about contract powers in front of a judge.
Rudy Giuliani target of criminal investigation in Georgia election probe, lawyer says
Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani’s lawyers said Monday. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted...
Alabama getting better at doling out COVID-19 funds to people facing eviction, advocates say
Alabama’s program to help renters during the pandemic has taken a turn for the better, advocates say, after significant delays in distributing the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 rental assistance. Still the state has given out less than half of the federal money it received. During the...
Guest opinion: Alabama businesses want to compete
In 2018, as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I voted for the Fair and Open Competition Act designed to preserve open competition and federal government neutrality. Competition is the only way to ensure our U.S. military receives the very best at the very best price. Right now,...
Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
Parents and advocates oppose Alabama bill criminalizing gender-affirming care for minors
Alabama parents and LGBTQ advocates are opposing a bill that would criminalize the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender minors. Advocates say when minors do not have access to this type of medical care, they are put at an elevated risk of facing mental health issues.
Suspended Alabama judge stayed in Chicago 2 months after order to return to work
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd, convicted of judicial ethical violations by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary last year, was back before that court again Tuesday on a second round of allegations. Todd is accused of not following the COJ’s order to return to work on Dec. 6 to...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
