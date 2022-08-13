The Alabama Libertarian Party spent approximately $250,000 in a two-year effort to gain ballot access this November for the first time in 20 years. The money came from the national Libertarian Party and was part of a national effort to boost the party’s ballot presence, according to state party chairman Gavin Goodman. The money paid for people who were petitioners, or those who gather enough signatures for the party to be returned to the ballot. The petitions were gathered during public events like festivals, and outside of county courthouses and motor vehicle offices, among other places.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO