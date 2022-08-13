Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
There’s good news in the crowded field of Omicron subvariants: ‘Bad Ned’ is (nearly) dead—but ‘Aeterna’ and ‘Centaurus’ are on the rise
New month, different players, same game. Rise, wash, repeat until we stop chasing the virus and get ahead of it, experts say
Monkey farm under fire for more primate deaths at its Mesa facility
The University of Washington is under fire by animal rights groups for more monkey deaths at its breeding facility in Mesa, nearly a year after The Arizona Republic revealed higher than expected rates of monkey sickness and death at the site. The monkey farm was the subject of a complaint by Stop Animal Exploitation Now...
Can an 'army of moms' help slow climate change? Migrants forced to discard belongings at border; Must-try cheesecake
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Impacts of fossil fuel pollution fall hard on children, leading to issues with breathing, learning and more. Can moms mobilize to stop climate change? Advocates have found passports, birth certificates, bibles, pictures and even an urn...
