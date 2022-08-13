ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon

A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
OREGON STATE
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
ATLANTA, GA
2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student

Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Korean battery recycler brings $37 million investment to Stephens County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges

The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a...
POLITICS
