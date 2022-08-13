Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits
With temperatures in parts of California expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Golden State residents are being asked to conserve electricity to ensure the power grid isn’t pushed over the edge. The manager of 80% of the state’s power grid — the California Independent System Operator — issued a...
KTVZ
3 dead in crash on Highway 101 along Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three people died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast, Oregon State Police troopers said. The crash south of Lincoln City at Gleneden Beach happened Monday morning on Highway 101, police said. Oregon State Police confirmed to KPTV that three people...
KTVZ
Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 9:14AM PDT until August 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 97 expected. * WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,. Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern. Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses...
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
KTVZ
We could see shower activity begin Wednesday afternoon
Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50s. Wednesday is going to be the hottest day we see this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. We will have some moisture moving in, so look for about a 20-30% chance of some scattered showers. This will subside as we lose our daytime heating, and skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night.
KTVZ
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has begun a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights. Nine of the state’s 105 counties were forced to do the recount by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and the two GOP activists provided credit cards to cover the roughly $120,000 in costs.
KTVZ
Sunny, warmer
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Today, the warm up begins in earnest. With plenty of sunshine, highs will climb into the mid 90's. Light and variable morning breezes will turn northerly at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Breezes may become a little stronger in the late afternoon and early evening, then turn light and variable tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50's.
Comments / 0