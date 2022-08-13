Read full article on original website
Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
Two Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting, Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.
Man Charged With Burglary and Theft of a Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft of a firearm. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street about a theft of a firearm. The case was assigned to Detective Kevin Murphy of the Criminal Investigations Division. Through the course of his investigation, Detective Murphy identified 26-year-old Rayquan Jackson as a suspect. An arrest warrant was secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident by members of the Street Crimes Unit on August 11.
Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street. Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known. Additional information about the...
19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
Bristol Township Police Issue Warrant for Theft Suspect
BRISTOL TWP, PA — Bristol Township Police are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Anthony Carroll. A warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Bucks County Magisterial Court 07-1-03. Carroll is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. If you have any information on his whereabouts,...
Police Seek Suspects in Walmart Shoplifting Incident
WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying these men who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd. in Wyomissing, PA. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1:30 am. If...
5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 2 arrested
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside of a rec center Tuesday night.
Philadelphia Man Facing Charges After Attempting to Purchase a Firearm
DOYLESTOWN, PA — According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, on August 10, 2022, a warrant was issued for 25-year-old John Stephen Clark of Philadelphia, PA. Clark is facing charges of falsifying documents in an attempt to purchase a firearm. A Criminal Complaint has been filed and police...
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help Finding Missing Sisters
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters. 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 P.M. on the 1300 block of South 56th Street. Jasmine is 6′ 0″, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket and black slides. Jada is 4′ 11″, 120 lbs., medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts and blue jean jacket with red writing.
Man Wanted for Access Device Fraud and Passing Bad Checks
BRISTOL TWP, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Rashawn Singh. Singh, age 25, is wanted on charges of Access Device Fraud and passing Bad Checks. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Magisterial Court 07-1-03.
Wyomissing PD Investigating Credit Card Fraud: Suspects Pictured
WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is investigating an incident of credit card fraud that occurred on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Several businesses in the area were targeted by suspects who used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. If you can identify the pictured suspects, please call...
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
Townsend Man Arrested for Aggravated Menacing After Pulling Gun on Royal Farms Clerk
NEWARK, DE – A Townsend man was arrested after he pulled a gun on a...
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
Philadelphia Man Arrested by Oxford Police
OXFORD, PA — In the early hours of August 5, 2022, the Oxford Police observed a known criminal in their jurisdiction. 27-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia was seen in the area of South Fifth Street and Hodgson Street. A warrant check reportedly revealed that Shakoor had an active Chester County Bench Warrant. The police conducted a pedestrian stop and placed Shakoor into custody.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
Three Men Accused Of Murder 16 Years After Victim’s Headless Body Was Found In Washington
Three men were arrested in three different states across the country for the murder of a woman whose headless body was found floating in Washington’s Puget Sound over 16 years ago, Radar has learned.Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for first-degree murder. The following day, police detained Oscar Cash Gonzales, 43, in Riverside, California, and also charged him with first-degree murder, while Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, for second-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.Each of the three suspects was being held on $10 million bail and...
