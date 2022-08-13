ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Mark Stoops isn’t over John Calipari’s Kentucky football shade: ‘Wasn’t born on third base’

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaINa_0hGIOnMd00

The intra-athletic department sparring between John Calipari and Mark Stoops has another — and potentially its last — chapter.

After Calipari called Kentucky a “basketball school” in a public demand for a new facility, with Stoops — the football coach — jumping on Twitter to defend his program, Stoops spoke to reporters on Saturday for the first time since the incident.

“When you start talking about my program and others that we compete against — me, I don’t do that,” Stoops said. “I stay in my lane. So that’s in my defense of my players, in defense of the work that we’ve done. And believe me, we want to continue to push. But don’t demean or distract me from the hard work and the dedication and the commitment that people have done to get to this point. I don’t need to apologize for that and I won’t.”

Stoops added that he hasn’t spoken to Calipari since his initial comments to The Athletic, and that Kentucky’s football program “wasn’t born on third base.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnKCW_0hGIOnMd00
Mark Stoops
AP
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y07RA_0hGIOnMd00
Kentucky’s Mark Stoops calls out John Calipari’s ‘basketball school’ remark

“We understand history,” he said. “That’s great. I embrace it and love it, the history of our basketball. I’m proud of it. I love it. I didn’t have that history. We’re creating it.”

Since being hired in 2013, Stoops has built Kentucky’s program into a far more respectable SEC outfit than it had been prior. The Wildcats have won four straight bowl games and have two 10-win seasons under Stoops’ watch, including in 2021 when they went 10-3 and were ranked as high as No. 11 in the AP poll.

Calipari responded to Stoops’ comments on his own Twitter account, bringing the entire saga full circle.

“I was told about comments Mark Stoops made in his press conference,” Calipari tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ws4zF_0hGIOnMd00
John Calipari
AP

“I reached out to Mark Thursday & will try again. Comparing our athletic dept. to others was my bad. I have supported Mark & the football team through good and bad. I will continue to support them and cheer them on.

“Now I’ll do what I’ve done for 30 years: Coach my team and block out the clutter.”

This, however, is not the typical outside noise, but a problem within Calipari’s own house.
And that could make it particularly cumbersome to deal with.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Mark Stoops
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy