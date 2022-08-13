Lin-Manuel Miranda: Lawyers handling unauthorized biblical ‘Hamilton’ in Texas

Lin-Manuel Miranda says he knows about a bizarre, unauthorized staging of his megahit musical “Hamilton” that took place at a Texas church — and it’s up to the lawyers to handle it.

“Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production,” Miranda tweeted . “Now lawyers do their work.”

The staging of “Hamilton” performed at the Door Christian Fellowship church in McAllen, Texas, was tweaked to include biblical themes and a sermon at the end that compared homosexuality to addiction, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Broadway veteran Miranda is known for his pro-LGBT stance.

The paper obtained video of the Aug. 5 performance, which ran for about two hours, and the 15-minute sermon that followed.

“Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs — with homosexuality — maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, God can help you tonight,” a church pastor said in the sermon. “He wants to forgive you for your sins.”

But pastor Roman Gutierrez told the outlet that said the church is not anti-LGBT and “everyone is always welcome.” Gutierrez said he obtained legal permission to produce the church’s show, but a Hamilton rep said that wasn’t true.

Door Christian Fellowship church tweaked the “Hamilton” musical to include biblical themes and a sermon at the end that compared homosexuality to addiction. John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

A spokesperson for “Hamilton” said The Door Church was not granted permission to reproduce the Broadway musical. Walter McBride/WireImage

“’Hamilton’ does not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church,” the spokesperson said. He added that a cease-and-desist letter was sent to the church.

Miranda included a letter from the Dramatists Guild in his tweet. The group said they condemned the church for changing lyrics, adding text without permission and performing without a license.

“We hold up the Door McAllen Church’s brazen infringement to shine a light on the problematic pattern of some theatrical organizations performing authors’ work without a license and rewriting the text without authorial consent,” the Guild wrote. “No organization, professional, amateur, or religion, is exempt from these laws.”