Mcallen, TX

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Lawyers handling unauthorized biblical ‘Hamilton’ in Texas

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Lin-Manuel Miranda says he knows about a bizarre, unauthorized staging of his megahit musical “Hamilton” that took place at a Texas church — and it’s up to the lawyers to handle it.

“Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production,” Miranda tweeted . “Now lawyers do their work.”

The staging of “Hamilton” performed at the Door Christian Fellowship church in McAllen, Texas, was tweaked to include biblical themes and a sermon at the end that compared homosexuality to addiction, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Broadway veteran Miranda is known for his pro-LGBT stance.

The paper obtained video of the Aug. 5 performance, which ran for about two hours, and the 15-minute sermon that followed.

“Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs — with homosexuality — maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, God can help you tonight,” a church pastor said in the sermon. “He wants to forgive you for your sins.”

But pastor Roman Gutierrez told the outlet that said the church is not anti-LGBT and “everyone is always welcome.” Gutierrez said he obtained legal permission to produce the church’s show, but a Hamilton rep said that wasn’t true.

Door Christian Fellowship church tweaked the “Hamilton” musical to include biblical themes and a sermon at the end that compared homosexuality to addiction.
John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images
A spokesperson for “Hamilton” said The Door Church was not granted permission to reproduce the Broadway musical.
Walter McBride/WireImage

“’Hamilton’ does not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church,” the spokesperson said. He added that a cease-and-desist letter was sent to the church.

Miranda included a letter from the Dramatists Guild in his tweet. The group said they condemned the church for changing lyrics, adding text without permission and performing without a license.

“We hold up the Door McAllen Church’s brazen infringement to shine a light on the problematic pattern of some theatrical organizations performing authors’ work without a license and rewriting the text without authorial consent,” the Guild wrote. “No organization, professional, amateur, or religion, is exempt from these laws.”

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
