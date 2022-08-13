ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0Of5_0hGIOZxL00

Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2.

Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head.

In a second incident, Delfino said an accuser stated Opdyke had got into her face and called her a name. Opdyke threatened the accuser several times, Delfino wrote.

The argument allegedly started when the relative confronted Opdyke over unsafe driving with his daughter in the vehicle. Opdyke approached the woman in an aggressive manner before he made the threat, Delfino wrote.

Opdyke was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault along with several misdemeanors that included recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17.

Docket sheet

Comments / 3

Related
WBRE

Man accused of raping child for 12 years

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have a man in custody they say is accused of raping a child from 2009 to 2021. On August 12, state police said they responded to a welfare check on Walter Tyson, a 72-year-old male, in Union County. Upon arriving at Tyson’s home, state police said they […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Nescopeck man facing charges in alleged coupon scam

Berwick, Pa. — A shopper used price tags from the shelf to trick a self-checkout machine into thinking it was a coupon, police say. The scheme, which they accuse 67-year-old Mark R. Blauer of doing over a two-month period, resulted in a $345 loss to the grocery store, according to charges. A Weis Market loss prevention officer called police on July 7 to report the alleged thefts. Video surveillance showed...
NESCOPECK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Troy, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
City
Bradford, PA
Times Leader

Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters

FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
FORTY FORT, PA
WOLF

PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County

VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman

Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
GILLETT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate gallon size bag of marijuana during search for AR-15

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police, working with members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, located marijuana, a gun, and a scale as they searched a home near the 1600 block of Catherine Street. The search warrant was executed on Aug. 3 for a black AR-15 style firearm investigators said Davere Andre McClain, 50, of Williamsport used in the commission of a crime. Detectives said as they searched for the weapon, they located a bag with approximately 6.6 ounces of marijuana. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
BERWICK, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested for burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested over the weekend on several criminal charges after she broke into a home, according to the Elmira Police Department. Courtney Simmons, 25, was arrested on August 13, 2022. Elmira Police said that Simmons entered a home by pushing in an air conditioner that was placed in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking to recover handgun stolen from Tioga County residence

Nelson, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of a handgun from a dresser drawer at a Tioga County residence. The gun, which was owned by an elderly man in Nelson Township, was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 8. State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect took the handgun from a dresser drawer in the victim's bedroom. The gun is described as a black synthetic Taurus g2S 9 mm with a 3.26 barrel length. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Harpursville Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A 39-year-old Harpursville man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, James D. Carpenter was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD looking to ID suspect in alleged theft at restaurant

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A wallet was reportedly stolen Saturday from a restaurant worker in Ithaca. Police say a man went to the restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street and asked for a glass of water. When the man left, officers say the female employee noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside was cash and her credit and debit cards.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Overnight Crash Sends One to Hospital in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pittston Police, and the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance were all on scene just after 10:00pm on Monday behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Investigators found a car turned on its side in a ditch behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Crews say that the...
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy