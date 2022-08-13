Avondale leaders are negotiating to hire Cottonwood City Manager Rob Corbin after the City Council fired their last top executive just before Christmas. The council cited improper tuition reimbursements and living outside the city among the reasons for terminating Charles Montoya, who is seeking nearly $6.9 million, claiming the council breached his contract and defamed him. ...

