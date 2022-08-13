Read full article on original website
Greenwich’s Jimmy Catalano Makes US Senior Rowing Team
After an intense selection process Jimmy Catalano has been named to the US Senior Rowing Team. This is a major accomplishment given that USRowing’s senior national team represents the U.S. at the highest level of international competition, either at the Olympic Games or world championships. He was previously named...
Neighbor to Neighbor and Point72 Partner to Provide Students with New School Supplies
Neighbor to Neighbor is partnering with Point72 Asset Management to provide new backpacks and school supplies to local students from kindergarten through high school. As back-to-school season approaches this year, many parents are struggling to afford the basics for their children due to inflation and increased cost of living. Every student deserves to be adequately prepared to take on their academic responsibilities and able to engage equally alongside their peers.
17th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis Scheduled for October 16, 2022
For the 17th annual year, Walk/Run for Abilis will take place on Sunday, October 16, at Greenwich Point Park. Participants can walk 1-mile or run a 5k in-person or participant virtually from anywhere in the world! Participants are encouraged to register in advance at abilis.us/walkrun. Registration is free for walkers,...
A Visit from Santa at Boys & Girls Club Camp Simmons Dials Down the Summer Heat
Recently, at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich’s Camp Simmons, a couple of big named guests made their way up Lake Ave to give a surprise visit to the young campers for their yearly ‘Christmas in July’ event. For lunch they were treated to food off...
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Beautifying Local Train Stations
GCT is clean (mostly), well patrolled and filled with people, each giving the others a share sense of safety and community. However, visit any commuter rail station in Connecticut and the vibe is often quite different. First, is the station waiting room locked or open? Same with the restrooms. Are...
Stamford Downtown Presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, Aug 15-28
Stamford Downtown presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, beginning Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 28. An exciting experience awaits, as 30 Stamford Downtown restaurants join together to participate in this two-week event. Offerings include prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at value-oriented prices. Many menu items will feature locally grown herbs...
Vote Quickly on Your Preferred New Route in Riverside/OG for the East Coast Greenway
Pedal Greenwich is conducting a survey for the Bicycle Task Force that needs to be voted on by Monday morning. It concerns a rerouting of the East Coast Greenway bike route in the Riverside, Cos Cob, OG area. DPW is looking for feedback on which route to chose. The First...
Soap in Pickwick Plaza Fountain Creates Mound of Suds
Greenwich Police Lt Martin O’Reilly said an incident involving soap in the fountain at Pickwick Plaza was reported to Greenwich Police on Monday Aug 15. O’Reilly said the incident occurred sometime in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday. On Monday around 10:00am, as passers by stopped take...
